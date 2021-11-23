Fans are hyped for Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation

Having seen the roster of Marvel shows taken out of its hands and sent back to Kevin Feige and his team, Netflix shifted focus when it came to in-house comic book adaptations.

Instead of relying on existing brands that came with built-in awareness, the streaming service would pluck lesser-known titles from relative obscurity and build them from the ground up. It’s an approach that’s worked well so far when you consider Locke & Key, Warrior Nun, Sweet Tooth, Raising Dion and more, as long as you forget Jupiter’s Legacy, with Nocterra becoming the latest to enter development.

Based on the series of the same name by Scott Snyder, the story follows Valentina Riggs, who transports people along dangerous roads and onto safety during a ten-year period where the world is in a state of everlasting night, dealing with the threat of all living creatures having been transformed into monsters. As you can see from the reactions below, subscribers are curious already.

Nocterra, penned by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel, is a sci-fi adventure that revolves around Val Riggs, a ferryman who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by a lasting darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shades



Already in love. https://t.co/wbM0H8X0qg — Serenity (@SPN_Hawk) November 23, 2021

Very EXCITING NEWS 😀

Can't Wait To Dive Into the Nocterra Comics

Netflix Is the best 👌 https://t.co/RC3csK4ICc — Trailer Gamer (@TrailerGamer4) November 23, 2021

I didn't think of Nocterra getting a shoe, but I'm also not surprised. Netflix is going to be the perfect platform for it too. — Joseph Ellis (@jellis502) November 23, 2021

Anybody else just hear their NOCTERRA #1’s make a cash register noise?? 😆 — Wes Greer: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@wes_greer) November 23, 2021

The hit @ImageComics series Nocterra from @Ssnyder1835 is coming to @Netflix. It's a high-concept sci-fi horror-ish tale set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious darkness turns any living being it touches into a feral monster.https://t.co/xq6lT4z478 — Trent Moore (@trentlmoore) November 22, 2021

Saw this coming, soon as Something’s Killing The Children was picked up it was just a matter of time for Nocterra pic.twitter.com/g3QYr51EH1 — HeConquersWhoConquersHimself”VINCIT QUI SE VINCIT” (@NYCBeastDRKing) November 22, 2021

Sons of Anarchy and Westworld alum Robert Patino has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to launch his own production company, of which Nocterra will be the flagship. In even more exciting news, James Wan’s Atomic Monster are also on board, so this one easily has the potential to be a sensation on streaming whenever it comes together and makes it to the small screen.