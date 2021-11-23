Fans are hyped for Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation
Having seen the roster of Marvel shows taken out of its hands and sent back to Kevin Feige and his team, Netflix shifted focus when it came to in-house comic book adaptations.
Instead of relying on existing brands that came with built-in awareness, the streaming service would pluck lesser-known titles from relative obscurity and build them from the ground up. It’s an approach that’s worked well so far when you consider Locke & Key, Warrior Nun, Sweet Tooth, Raising Dion and more, as long as you forget Jupiter’s Legacy, with Nocterra becoming the latest to enter development.
Based on the series of the same name by Scott Snyder, the story follows Valentina Riggs, who transports people along dangerous roads and onto safety during a ten-year period where the world is in a state of everlasting night, dealing with the threat of all living creatures having been transformed into monsters. As you can see from the reactions below, subscribers are curious already.
Sons of Anarchy and Westworld alum Robert Patino has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to launch his own production company, of which Nocterra will be the flagship. In even more exciting news, James Wan’s Atomic Monster are also on board, so this one easily has the potential to be a sensation on streaming whenever it comes together and makes it to the small screen.