Fans are loving ‘The Mandalorian’ season three’s surprise opening scene
This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season three premiere
The Mandalorian‘s season three premiere did a great job of pulling the rug out from under us. The episode began with The Armorer forging a new Mandalorian helmet, followed by her ceremonially presenting it to a young character about to take up the creed.
The scene was shot to make us think that this was a flashback to a pivotal moment in Din Djarin’s childhood. Unfortunately for everyone present, the ritual was stopped when by the attack of a gigantic crocodile/turtle monster that seemed impervious to blaster fire (maybe don’t have your big ceremony in that lake…). In a surprise twist, the day was saved when Din and Grogu sped onto the scene in their N-1 Starfighter and blasted it to bits. It wasn’t a flashback after all!
Star Wars fans are loving the fake-out:
Over on Twitter fans concur:
We thought the same!
It’s a cheeky way to kick off the season:
And opening with an action scene this intense has to bode well:
We’re not sure whether this new child Mandalorian is going to return in future episodes, but it at least underlines how seriously the natives take the rule about always keeping their helmet on. Din breaking that creed is clearly going to provide the drama for at least the first half of the season, though we suspect his journey to the Mines of Mandalore won’t simply be for symbolic reasons.
The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.