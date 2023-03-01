Fans are loving ‘The Mandalorian’ season three’s surprise opening scene

This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season three premiere

The Mandalorian‘s season three premiere did a great job of pulling the rug out from under us. The episode began with The Armorer forging a new Mandalorian helmet, followed by her ceremonially presenting it to a young character about to take up the creed.

The scene was shot to make us think that this was a flashback to a pivotal moment in Din Djarin’s childhood. Unfortunately for everyone present, the ritual was stopped when by the attack of a gigantic crocodile/turtle monster that seemed impervious to blaster fire (maybe don’t have your big ceremony in that lake…). In a surprise twist, the day was saved when Din and Grogu sped onto the scene in their N-1 Starfighter and blasted it to bits. It wasn’t a flashback after all!

Star Wars fans are loving the fake-out:

Over on Twitter fans concur:

Am I the only one who thought the beginning of #Mandalorian e17 was a flashback? I thought that was little Din taking the oath. I was wrong XD — Puss in Boots: TLW was AMAZING!!!! (@Gry_0726) March 1, 2023

We thought the same!

my stupid ass thought that was a flashback 💀 #Mandalorian — Smoking on TeeExTee Daddy Pack (@diaryunpressed) March 1, 2023

It’s a cheeky way to kick off the season:

did anyone else think that opening scene was Din’s ceremony for a sec or was that just my delusional ass? pic.twitter.com/42rhNaRY2o — sierra MANDALORIAN OUT NOW (@sierraknowsu) March 1, 2023

And opening with an action scene this intense has to bode well:

The silent scream I screampt watching the opening scenes of The Mandalorian Season 3 at 3am…Whoooosah! — LegalAlienSuperStar🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@BooTina64) March 1, 2023

We’re not sure whether this new child Mandalorian is going to return in future episodes, but it at least underlines how seriously the natives take the rule about always keeping their helmet on. Din breaking that creed is clearly going to provide the drama for at least the first half of the season, though we suspect his journey to the Mines of Mandalore won’t simply be for symbolic reasons.

The Mandalorian airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.