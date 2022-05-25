Fans back ‘Peacemaker’ as 2022’s best superhero project so far

John Cena’s Chris Smith has come a long way since his introduction in last summer’s The Suicide Squad. While the movie itself was a hit, fans didn’t understand why director James Gunn had elected to give the ex-WWE star’s douchey villain his own spinoff. But opinions were flipped once Peacemaker came out and transformed him into a firm favorite, with Cena delivering probably the best performance of his acting career to date.

It was such a surprising delight, in fact, that many fans believe the HBO Max series could be the best DC and/or Marvel project we’ve had in the first half of 2022. Twitter user @Tigerhoodmann got people talking by asking which of the two comic book behemoths has had the better year so far when it comes to TV and movies, highlighting DC’s Peacemaker and The Batman and Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 and Moon Knight for examples.

Who’s had a better run so far this year, DC or Marvel? pic.twitter.com/g6SZ92PN8O — Daniel (@Tigerhoodmann) May 24, 2022

While there are obviously a lot of Marvel loyalists out there who loved Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight, the majority of responses to the OP’s tweet voted in favor of the Distinguished Competition. Although the two productions couldn’t be more different from each other in tone and style, many are in agreement that The Batman and Peacemaker are equally excellent.

Peacemaker is better than moonknight and the Batman is better than MOM sooo — Irfan🦇 (@IrfanH_1) May 24, 2022

So far DC. The Batman and Peacemaker better than anything Marvel 2022 https://t.co/V3U6iaGUm6 — Felix 🇩🇴🐝 (@JoseJoestarr) May 24, 2022

Imagine contemplating Marvel when DC dropped Peacemaker AND The Goddamn Batman https://t.co/0SKlQXWnt7 — Matt from Full Fat Videos (@FullFatVideos) May 24, 2022

DC by far Peacemaker was better than any show the MCU has put out and The Batman despite being a full hour longer was more entertaining and engaging than MoM https://t.co/2SrzfrHQr0 — Ash ⚡️#FixMsMarvel⚡️ (@H3YD4V3) May 24, 2022

People not knowing Peacemaker is DC is funny. Lol DC has had a better run so far. Marvel been hit and miss since Endgame. Let’s be real. https://t.co/fmqHAsPiH4 — Hottie🌶💨 (@AnarchyHabitat) May 24, 2022

The Peacemaker is the best show that either DC or Marvel has put out in 2022.



The Batman is the best movie that either DC or Marvel has put out in 2022.



It's DC all the way. — Hawkman007 – Bat Cowl #90705 (@0011_Cederic) May 24, 2022

Even users with Marvel logos for avatars had to admit that DC’s had a heck of a year. We’ll have to see if Black Adam can continue that winning streak.

Can’t believe I’m saying this… but easily DC. They’ve had the best CBM (The Batman) coupled with the best CB show of the year (Peacemaker). If Black Adam can deliver, they may be the big winner of the year, although I believe Thor and Wakanda Forever will pick up the slack. https://t.co/x3JlBjq4c4 — RJ (@_MarvelMania_) May 24, 2022

Will people still be saying Peacemaker and The Batman are the best of the year come December 2022? Some folks sure think so.

Easily DC, and I'd say it's been like this for the past few years. These two are probably gonna end up being the best superhero media of the year pic.twitter.com/WHRX3rDVeK — Brandon (@pepsicereza) May 24, 2022

With this level of love out there for the show, it’s no surprise that HBO is moving forward with a second season of Peacemaker, with Cena and the rest of the principal cast due to return. It might not hit screens for a while, however, as Gunn will be busy wrapping up the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for Marvel for the next year or so. Here’s hoping season two, once it eventually gets here, can match the quality of the first.