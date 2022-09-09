Fans briefly shelve ‘She-Hulk’ criticism to celebrate Daredevil’s impending arrival

Much like Ms. Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was review-bombed before it had even premiered, because sometimes we just can’t have nice things.

Ever since the first episode actually debuted, though, the criticisms have been coming thick and fast for the half-hour legal comedy, with fans nitpicking everything from the admittedly inconsistent CGI to the general tone of the show. However, the recent debut of the midseason promo has united the MCU fandom for one reason above all; the impending arrival of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Audiences have been eagerly anticipating the Man Without Fear’s appearance in She-Hulk ever since it was first confirmed, and it’s no surprise to discover that the number one talking point coming out of the new footage had absolutely nothing to do with Jennifer Walters.

MATT MURDOCK IS REALLY BACK HOLY SHIT- pic.twitter.com/e4YwbGnqTW — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) September 9, 2022

DAREDEVIL PHASE 4, I’m so proud of my boi 🤧#SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/WbTdeJkPc5 — 2 DREX 2 FURIOUS (@drreexxx_pt2) September 9, 2022

Two things. One, Jen and Matt are DEFINITELY gonna smash. 😏



And two, there’s no way you can tell me that this isn’t the same Matt Murdock from the (former) Netflix series. Especially after hearing this line. 😙👌🏽#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/Y7izlQmyhq — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) September 9, 2022

Hes Hot AND he gets the cool quotes that’s my Matt Murdock 💚pic.twitter.com/aztudMqfgQ — She-Hulk Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) September 9, 2022

CHARLIE COX AS MATT MURDOCK IS COMING BACK TO ME pic.twitter.com/guLZMRKtEc — harry (@murdockdilf) September 9, 2022

Suffice to say, the Daredevil renaissance has been one of the best things to emerge from Phase Four so far, with Cox following up his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo with She-Hulk, while he’s also got animated effort Freshman Year, Hawkeye spinoff Echo, and solo project Born Again in the pipeline.

It’s been a long time coming, but the hour is almost upon us, and we’d feel confident in saying that even the most ardent of She-Hulk critics will put their hot takes to one side in order to bask in the glory of Hell’s Kitchen’s favorite vigilante descending upon the Marvel sandbox once more.

There’s no word on exactly when Daredevil will drop by, but we’re already four weeks in, so it’s happening sooner rather than later.