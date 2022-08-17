To the shock of nobody, ‘She-Hulk’ is already being review-bombed

Proving once again why we can’t have nice things, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is already being review-bombed by the general public, despite the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe series has not yet been made available for mass consumption, and the embargo for critics only lifted a couple of hours ago.

Following in the footsteps of Ms. Marvel, which was also swamped with negative reactions before actually premiering on Disney Plus, IMDb has been swamped by people claiming that Tatiana Maslany’s debut as Jennifer Walters is the worst thing they’ve seen on almost every level, even though we’ve got a sneaking suspicion that the overwhelming majority of them haven’t seen anything beyond the trailers and TV spots.

Thankfully, cooler heads are attempting to prevail by weighing into the ongoing online kerfuffle, but the downside is that the early IMDb scores for She-Hulk are running neck-and-neck at either the highest or lowest score available, with 42.8 percent saying it’s only a one out of 10, with 43 percent opting for the exact opposite.

Review-bombing is the scourge of modern fandom, and actively seeking to sabotage a brand new project before it’s even released has got to be one of the most infuriating things about fan culture in the social media age. Sure, nobody’s going to pay much heed to what IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes have to say at the end of the day, but folks taking time out of their day to denigrate an episodic effort that a huge number of people worked incredibly hard on for the sake of our enjoyment is rude, to put it lightly.