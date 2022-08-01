Fans celebrate the birth of George Jetson

History is being made today as the birth of one of the most iconic cartoon characters from the 60s is today! Today is the birth of George Jetson from the Hanna-Barbara cartoon The Jetsons.

Cartoon Network replied to a fan a few days before his birth on Twitter, confirming Jetson’s exact birth year seen on the character’s Wikipedia page. According to the broadcaster, Jetson was 40 when the show took place, so it made sense for him to be born in 2022.

Fun fact: on The Jetsons George is 40 years old in the year 2062! So him being born in 2022 makes sense 😊 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 29, 2022

Fans on social media sent their birthday messages to this “fictional baby” that will soon become one of the most iconic characters in cartoon history.

Today is the only day you can retweet this

P.S: Happy Birthday George Jetson pic.twitter.com/bJwnodABRl — ThomasFan6266 (@TFan6266) July 31, 2022

GEORGE JETSON IS FINALLY HERE

YOU WILL PERCEIVE HIM

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PHn0eOzcHL — Eli • GEORGE JETSON DAY (@bluffscastle) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, one sent their condolences to the parents of Jetson as they believed he was misogynistic and patronizing. This character analysis was weird since the show’s title sequence had him look annoyed at his wife taking his wallet to go shopping but doesn’t reprimand her or anything.

Thoughts and prayers to whomever births George Jetson today. I'm sorry your son grows up to be such a misogynistic, patronising, middle management little bish — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) July 31, 2022

Others begged parents who were going to giving birth to this day to name their kids “George Jetson”. I mean, we’re living in a generation where Gen Z’s and Millennials were considering calling their kids “Naruto Uzumaki”. Don’t be surprised when your child comes home from school and said they befriended someone named after a 60s cartoon character.

If you’re giving birth to a boy today, please name him George Jetson.



This is the fate of the universe as has been foretold by the prophecy. — 💚 JeffMovieMan! ❤️ #NewDealForVisualEffects (@JeffMovieMan) July 31, 2022

i know some cracker about to name their kid george jetson just to be quirky https://t.co/QpMgP42hpv — philanthropist (@mmafan185) July 29, 2022

i pray that there is a pregnant woman somewhere out there who is about to name their child george jetson https://t.co/1ZGs32Txg5 — christian girl autumn (@audumbmelody) July 29, 2022

And to prove how unhinged this generation could be, fans discovered that someone named their child “George Jetson”, after searching the name online.

HOLY FUCK THE PROPHECY WAS TRUE



GEORGE JETSON IS REAL pic.twitter.com/xtYYH1Pd0v — Bambi. (@BambiCornEater) July 31, 2022

George Jetson has arrived 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/MJFxk0wSul — Zeemy (@ZeemyOnline) July 31, 2022

Happy Birthday George Jetson! Hopefully your future does not involve the end of the world thanks to climate change.