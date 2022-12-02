Fans convinced the latest ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting is so obvious it could only be true

Fans may have been demanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe draft in several recurring faces from the Netflix era to reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, but the franchise pulled a sneaky by revealing that the first name to officially join Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Disney Plus series is a newcomer.

Not just any newcomer, though, with second-generation star Michael Gandolfini following in his father’s footsteps by continuing to enhance his burgeoning reputation as one of the industry’s finest young talents. The 23 year-old broke out in a big way playing the younger version of Tony Soprano in prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and his Born Again casting has led to an outpouring of confident speculation.

Even though it wasn’t explicitly mentioned in Netflix’s Daredevil, which could be interpreted as a good or bad thing depending on how you feel about the three-season original being absorbed as canon, everyone seems dead-set on the role Gandolfini is potentially playing.

He´s Kingpin Son OR Fisk Himself in flashbacks (I Know we already saw him, but IDK it´s another universe) — Gabe Blosfeld — Leia A Casa da Colina no KU !!! (@blosfeldtor) December 1, 2022

Calling it now…Kingpin’s son https://t.co/A6OLLUjsLN — David R. Cabrera (@davidrcabrera) December 2, 2022

Stretch of a guess: Kingpin’s son https://t.co/dbvImlCIel — Basically Dingus (Cyclops Era) (@DingusBringus) December 2, 2022

either flashback Fisk or Kingpin’s Son who is currently The Kingpin in the comics https://t.co/sCSHagfKEI — Muhbappe Stan Account 🇫🇷 (@XTheExiled) December 1, 2022

Either he's young Wilson for flashbacks or he's playing Kingpin's son. https://t.co/5vFN70CHbs — Brayden Sylva (@BraydenSylva) December 1, 2022

To be fair, he could also be utilized as a very convincing younger version of Wilson Fisk should Born Again rely on flashbacks as its predecessor tended to do on occasion, but we wonder how Kingpin’s son would fit into the MCU’s tapestry should that be the part Gandolfini has indeed snagged. It may well spell bad news for Ayelet Zurer’s Vanessa Fisk, though, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens when the veil of secrecy is lifted.