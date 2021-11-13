Fans Debate Which Animated Marvel Show They Want The Most
Star Wars fans may have been left feeling a little disappointed by the severe lack of information regarding the slate of projects set in a galaxy far, far away, but supporters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended up getting a whole lot more than they bargained for out of Disney Plus Day.
As well as the first looks at upcoming live-action shows including Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, several surprise announcements were also made, covering animation as well. We can now add Agatha: House of Harkness, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies to the official MCU slate, as well as the long-rumored revival of X-Men: The Animated Series.
As you can see below, the debate over which one topped the most-anticipated list was dominating Twitter in the aftermath of Disney Plus Day, and some fans can’t seem to make their minds up over what series they want to see the most.
-
-
It doesn’t really matter in the long run which title tops your personal most-anticipated list, because we’re all going to end up watching every single one anyway, such is the hold the MCU has over us all. Hopefully the quality is there to match the quantity, because there’s a ton of content coming down the pipeline, and Kevin Feige’s outfit needs to retain its reputation as the biggest and best game in town.