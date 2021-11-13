Fans Debate Which Animated Marvel Show They Want The Most

Star Wars fans may have been left feeling a little disappointed by the severe lack of information regarding the slate of projects set in a galaxy far, far away, but supporters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended up getting a whole lot more than they bargained for out of Disney Plus Day.

As well as the first looks at upcoming live-action shows including Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, several surprise announcements were also made, covering animation as well. We can now add Agatha: House of Harkness, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies to the official MCU slate, as well as the long-rumored revival of X-Men: The Animated Series.

As you can see below, the debate over which one topped the most-anticipated list was dominating Twitter in the aftermath of Disney Plus Day, and some fans can’t seem to make their minds up over what series they want to see the most.

I’m nervous about The MCUs XMen — Rik The Flying Kiwi (@RikTeAwa1) November 13, 2021

I’m more stoked for Spider-Man: Freshman Year because I’m really interested in how the MCU will do Peter’s origin story and the animation style along with the voice acting. — Gamingofjon (@gamingofjon) November 13, 2021

As much as I am excited for Spider-man Freshmen year, X-Men '97 has my curiosity with how close the animation will replicate the original show, and who will be returning to play the mutants, and who's new. — Myles 🖤 マイルズ 🐺 (@Myles523) November 13, 2021

Xmen for nostalgia reasons but also marvel zombies. after watching that what if? episode my biggest complaint was that it shouldn’t be one episode, it should have its own series — daniel (@djreilly1104) November 13, 2021

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Logo Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I'm just waiting for them to release a Finale of Spidey Unlimited https://t.co/epVqsPl23f — Shoto Gamer (@ShotoGamer) November 13, 2021

All of them pic.twitter.com/UNE0iSlW7H — Kaids | jonjay fan 🐵 (@lodinsxnl) November 13, 2021

It doesn’t really matter in the long run which title tops your personal most-anticipated list, because we’re all going to end up watching every single one anyway, such is the hold the MCU has over us all. Hopefully the quality is there to match the quantity, because there’s a ton of content coming down the pipeline, and Kevin Feige’s outfit needs to retain its reputation as the biggest and best game in town.