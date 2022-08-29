In the wake of Game of Thrones re-entering the public zeitgeist, battlegrounds of the internet are filled with digital blood as fans go all-out discussing a list of worst TV series endings of all time, and almost nothing is sacred.

Initially published by Variety, the list has sparked massive debate as fans go in to bat for their favorite shows: and conduct smear campaigns on the ones they despised. The obvious entries were there, such as Game of Thrones, How I Met Your Mother, Dexter, and Lost, but a few others were perhaps very hard done by.

Starting it off, it’s fair to say there’s nobody out there defending the ending of How I Met Your Mother. After several seasons, almost any other ending would’ve been well-received in comparison. Even finding out it was all a dream would’ve been better, surely.

8 years later and I'm still hurt by how terrible it was — sid 🌹 (@lilbabygandhi) August 27, 2022

Anyone that didn't think/know that Robin would end up the "Mother" in one way or another wasn't paying close enough attention or just didn't want that happen for whatever reason — Matt 🄽🄰🅃🅂 (@Hail21RIP) August 27, 2022

Seinfeld is quite possibly the greatest live-action comedy series to come out of the United States, but its finale left much to be desired for many fans. In true Seinfeld fashion, the whole two-part finale involves the horrible gang of four finally being outed as doing mostly terrible things to people before they ended up in prison. However, sitting at #2 on this list has many fans unhappy.

Wrong. This finale is excellent. The show's "No Hugs No Lessons" individualist ethos is literally put on trial. The crew (who would be abhorrently terrible people to be around) are finally actually critiqued by the writers of the show / the universe itself. — Southpaw (@RevSouthpaw) August 27, 2022

The Seinfeld finale wrapped up a brilliant and groundbreaking show as only Seinfeld could. Not perfect, but they stuck the landing. — Darren Staley (@Crobama) August 27, 2022

They were trapped with each other in a cell for eternity, they will always be in that coffee shop.



It’s perfect. — Danny Vandelay (@DannyVandelay) August 27, 2022

Then there’s Game of Thrones. Never before has a show had so many well-received seasons with audiences so widely engaged, all to fall utterly flat on its face. Perhaps House of the Dragon will help salvage the reputation of Westeros, but nothing can get these fans to defend the Game of Thrones finale.

This is correct. It sucked. By the time it got to the finale, the creators were already focused on spinoffs and the dollar signs that would follow. — Darren Staley (@Crobama) August 27, 2022

This is number one. It ruined the entire series — sir (@BobTheYinzer) August 27, 2022

In fact, many were surprised it didn’t earn number one on this list, how many other shows in the social media era got this much vitriol? Again, House of the Dragon, the bar is ridiculously low for you to do a better job.

Damn, I though GoT was gonna be number 1. pic.twitter.com/WlhBvqs7d5 — Aloura Lovegood (@Rampage_Goddess) August 27, 2022

What did finish as number one, though? Surprisingly, The Sopranos. How any show managed to pip the likes of Lost and Game of Thrones for that coveted “worst in first” spot is beyond us.

GAME OF THRONES WAS THE WORST ENDING OF ALL EVERYTHING OF EVER — kristy (@kristysf) August 27, 2022

Many also defended The Sopranos‘ ending, because, well, Game of Thrones season 8 existed.

The Sopranos finale was brilliant. — Darren Staley (@Crobama) August 27, 2022

Who knows if there’ll ever be a new show that could enter the top 10 in the years to come, maybe there’ll be another truly awful ending in something like the upcoming The Rings of Power series or even Amazon Prime’s Fallout.