Fans go to war over controversial list of the all-time worst television finales
In the wake of Game of Thrones re-entering the public zeitgeist, battlegrounds of the internet are filled with digital blood as fans go all-out discussing a list of worst TV series endings of all time, and almost nothing is sacred.
Initially published by Variety, the list has sparked massive debate as fans go in to bat for their favorite shows: and conduct smear campaigns on the ones they despised. The obvious entries were there, such as Game of Thrones, How I Met Your Mother, Dexter, and Lost, but a few others were perhaps very hard done by.
Starting it off, it’s fair to say there’s nobody out there defending the ending of How I Met Your Mother. After several seasons, almost any other ending would’ve been well-received in comparison. Even finding out it was all a dream would’ve been better, surely.
Seinfeld is quite possibly the greatest live-action comedy series to come out of the United States, but its finale left much to be desired for many fans. In true Seinfeld fashion, the whole two-part finale involves the horrible gang of four finally being outed as doing mostly terrible things to people before they ended up in prison. However, sitting at #2 on this list has many fans unhappy.
Then there’s Game of Thrones. Never before has a show had so many well-received seasons with audiences so widely engaged, all to fall utterly flat on its face. Perhaps House of the Dragon will help salvage the reputation of Westeros, but nothing can get these fans to defend the Game of Thrones finale.
In fact, many were surprised it didn’t earn number one on this list, how many other shows in the social media era got this much vitriol? Again, House of the Dragon, the bar is ridiculously low for you to do a better job.
What did finish as number one, though? Surprisingly, The Sopranos. How any show managed to pip the likes of Lost and Game of Thrones for that coveted “worst in first” spot is beyond us.
Many also defended The Sopranos‘ ending, because, well, Game of Thrones season 8 existed.
Who knows if there’ll ever be a new show that could enter the top 10 in the years to come, maybe there’ll be another truly awful ending in something like the upcoming The Rings of Power series or even Amazon Prime’s Fallout.