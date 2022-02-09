Fans have big problems with ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 from the very beginning

The Book of Boba Fett is now over and with the first season finished, the verdict on the show is coming in. After reading a lot of posts on social media and conversations on Reddit and fan forums, it’s clear this show has had a decidedly mixed reception. Even the show’s defenders concede it’s not a patch on The Mandalorian, particularly as the excellent fifth and sixth episodes of this show were essentially The Mandalorian season 2.5.

Here are the first reactions on social media:

so it SEEMS like Cad Bane must've been brought in for SW fans instead since he actually means something to them, but then they immediately kill him off which is an insult to that part of the fan base. If it's not for casual fans and not for regular fans then who was that for? — Sep ❤️‍🔥 (@SeptemberRains) February 9, 2022

The @bobafett relied way too much on Mando and Grogu’s presence. Also, spent way too much time w the Sand People. I definitely would’ve shaven some of that time down. #TheBookOfBobaFett — Korrey Blount (@KoKoBagginz) February 9, 2022

Boba Fett in the finale of his own show. Curb your enthusiasm end music plays.

#TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/aoFklr5SxD — Michael Jones (@Aaspieguy) February 9, 2022

I am not a fan of how they told the overall story of @bobafett and thank God I’m not a die-hard fan of Boba Fett. If I were I would be pissed. 😡 #TheBookOfBobaFett — Korrey Blount (@KoKoBagginz) February 9, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett had some of the most exciting moments in all of live action Star Wars. But as a whole, it became a shameless vessel to prepare Mandalorian S3 & waned Boba's story. Still, there's solid development to Boba Fett's character moving on to a new chapter in his life. — JAM (@ninjyte) February 9, 2022

Wow. What an anti-climax.

Lazy. Boring. Predictable. Sloppy.

So disappointed with that ending. If not for Ep5 and 6, that would have been worse than Rise of Skywalker. @disneyplus @starwars @bobafett #TheBookOfBobaFett — Shammertime (@fit4footy) February 9, 2022

Ouch. But it’s not all doom and gloom. The finale had a couple of moments that seem to have gone down very well, especially Din Djarin and Grogu’s reunion:

Me (an empath) sensing that Din and Grogu have finally reunited: pic.twitter.com/0khGE4CWDl — Klara🌙 stream pinned! (@moralesfish) February 9, 2022

Even though there was a deliriously goofy and entertaining monster mayhem portion of #TheBookOfBobaFett The MVPs of this episode in my humble opinion was #Grogu and #TheMandalorian . Honorable mention : #FennecShand . #TheBookOfBobaFettFinale pic.twitter.com/Spe6fIygBi — Daniel Findura (@findura_4) February 9, 2022

THE LITTLE BALL….. DIN GAVE GROGU THE LITTLE BALL…… IM FUCKING SOBBING — agostina is dead after ep 6 (@pedropascalx) February 9, 2022

Omg #TheBookOfBobaFett finale is everything I wanted and more! Yes Grogu! YESSSS!! pic.twitter.com/tMjGhJoSlL — Nikita Riseley ⚡️🔥 (@NikitaRiseley) February 9, 2022

i have to pause here to absorb what just happened……… that's the mother fucking din/grogu reunion we deserved — agostina is dead after ep 6 (@pedropascalx) February 9, 2022

grogu sniggling up to the rancor oh please my heart cant take it — ari ❄ barnes ❤🔪 jaskier hours (@winter_softie) February 9, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett likely won’t go down in Star Wars history with the same reverence afforded to The Mandalorian, and gives off unmistakable vibes of a rushed production, but certainly hasn’t been short of standout moments in its seven-episode run.

It’s absolutely a must-watch for anyone wanting the full story of Din Djarin and Grogu. Episode five plotted a direct course to the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, the sixth gave us insight into Luke, Grogu, and Ahsoka’s stories, and the finale revealed that Grogu considers himself more a Mandalorian than a Jedi.

Much of this will likely be summarized in the opening scenes of the next episode of The Mandalorian, but at least nobody can argue that The Book of Boba Fett was a complete waste of time. However, I suspect that in the future it’ll be episodes five and six that are singled out for praise, with general advice that you can skip the rest if you’re pressed for time.

The Book of Boba Fett is available in full on Disney Plus.