Fans have big problems with ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale
This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 from the very beginning
The Book of Boba Fett is now over and with the first season finished, the verdict on the show is coming in. After reading a lot of posts on social media and conversations on Reddit and fan forums, it’s clear this show has had a decidedly mixed reception. Even the show’s defenders concede it’s not a patch on The Mandalorian, particularly as the excellent fifth and sixth episodes of this show were essentially The Mandalorian season 2.5.
Here are the first reactions on social media:
Ouch. But it’s not all doom and gloom. The finale had a couple of moments that seem to have gone down very well, especially Din Djarin and Grogu’s reunion:
The Book of Boba Fett likely won’t go down in Star Wars history with the same reverence afforded to The Mandalorian, and gives off unmistakable vibes of a rushed production, but certainly hasn’t been short of standout moments in its seven-episode run.
It’s absolutely a must-watch for anyone wanting the full story of Din Djarin and Grogu. Episode five plotted a direct course to the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, the sixth gave us insight into Luke, Grogu, and Ahsoka’s stories, and the finale revealed that Grogu considers himself more a Mandalorian than a Jedi.
Much of this will likely be summarized in the opening scenes of the next episode of The Mandalorian, but at least nobody can argue that The Book of Boba Fett was a complete waste of time. However, I suspect that in the future it’ll be episodes five and six that are singled out for praise, with general advice that you can skip the rest if you’re pressed for time.
The Book of Boba Fett is available in full on Disney Plus.