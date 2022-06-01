Fans left confused as ‘Scrubs’ star makes a surprise appearance in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode three

Obi-Wan Kenobi blew fans away this week with the much-hyped return of Darth Vader. With Hayden Christensen in the armor and James Earl Jones providing the booming voice, the Sith Lord squared off with a terrified Obi-Wan, with the student now effortlessly outclassing his former master.

That bout is guaranteed to dominate discussion of this episode, but there’s one curious aspect that has many fans scratching their heads. As the credits rolled, we saw who starred in the episode, with the cast listing unexpectedly including Scrubs‘ J.D., Zach Braff.

For whatever reason, this week’s credits didn’t feature a full cast list, so we don’t have confirmation on exactly who Braff played. However, a consensus seems to be building that he voiced the Empire-friendly mole-rat lookin’ truck driver Freck.

No spoilers… I just want to know if @zachbraff was the voice of that Mole Man looking character or not?!?#obiwankenobi — Bounty Hunter Toys (@bhtoys) June 1, 2022

I’m like 90% sure it’s zach braff — Owen Crook (@pixel0070) June 1, 2022

Others still can’t quite work out who he played:

@screencrushnews @ryanarey For the life of me I cannot figure out why Zach Braff is in the credits of the Obi Wan episode. Am I crazy or is something going on? pic.twitter.com/EQwdRW8P3J — Kayla S. (@Kaylila) June 1, 2022

why is zach braff in the credits for this ep — eryn (@froghaunt) June 1, 2022

Who the hell did Zach Braff just play in Obi Wan — 𝙟𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@BIGCHlLLIN) June 1, 2022

One user points out that Braff has a direct connection with this episode’s director, Deborah Chow:

Fun to see Zach Braff working with Deborah Chow again on #obiwan He was in Chow's directorial debut THE HIGH COST OF LIVING. Also, I'm sure Donald Faison is going to be jealous, being the uber Star Wars fan that he is. — Craig (@tvmanplusmore) June 1, 2022

It’s also possible that Braff voiced one of the Stormtroopers, though we doubt a cameo would warrant his name being included in the main cast list unless he actually played a named character.

Whatever the case, Freck seems like a one-and-done character. It’s perhaps a lesson to Leia that even if someone’s outwardly friendly and kind, don’t trust them for a second if they’re sporting the Imperial crest.

After Kumail Nanjiani in the last episode and Braff in this, we’re curious as to which random actors will pop up in the remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We now have a week to wait for episode 4, which will air next Wednesday on Disney Plus.