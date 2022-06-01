Fans left confused as ‘Scrubs’ star makes a surprise appearance in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode three
Obi-Wan Kenobi blew fans away this week with the much-hyped return of Darth Vader. With Hayden Christensen in the armor and James Earl Jones providing the booming voice, the Sith Lord squared off with a terrified Obi-Wan, with the student now effortlessly outclassing his former master.
That bout is guaranteed to dominate discussion of this episode, but there’s one curious aspect that has many fans scratching their heads. As the credits rolled, we saw who starred in the episode, with the cast listing unexpectedly including Scrubs‘ J.D., Zach Braff.
For whatever reason, this week’s credits didn’t feature a full cast list, so we don’t have confirmation on exactly who Braff played. However, a consensus seems to be building that he voiced the Empire-friendly mole-rat lookin’ truck driver Freck.
Others still can’t quite work out who he played:
One user points out that Braff has a direct connection with this episode’s director, Deborah Chow:
It’s also possible that Braff voiced one of the Stormtroopers, though we doubt a cameo would warrant his name being included in the main cast list unless he actually played a named character.
Whatever the case, Freck seems like a one-and-done character. It’s perhaps a lesson to Leia that even if someone’s outwardly friendly and kind, don’t trust them for a second if they’re sporting the Imperial crest.
After Kumail Nanjiani in the last episode and Braff in this, we’re curious as to which random actors will pop up in the remaining episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We now have a week to wait for episode 4, which will air next Wednesday on Disney Plus.