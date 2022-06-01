Fans are blown away by Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode three

This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode three

The return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most hyped aspects of the show. Aside from a very brief moment at the end of Revenge of the Sith Christensen never got to strut his stuff in the black armor, though as of episode three Vader is firmly back and is absolutely terrifying.

The Sith Lord and his Inquisitors tracked Obi-Wan and Leia to the mining planet Mapuzo. As the pair desperately tried to make it to a rescue ship Vader touched down in a small village. Right off the bat, it became clear that Lucasfilm and Disney aren’t pulling their punches, with Vader choking the townspeople and casually snapping a child’s neck.

Then came his reunion with Obi-Wan, though Vader effortlessly overpowered his former master. There was even time for some sweet revenge, with Vader dragging a screaming Obi-Wan through flames in an echo of their last meeting on Mustafar. The reaction online? Well, let’s just say it’s positive:

It was so fucking hot Darth Vader is so badass — rjs007 yt (@rjs007) June 1, 2022

Many are impressed by how obviously powerful Vader is:

Vader was flexing throughout that fight with Obi-Wan by only using one arm from their lightsaber duel and trying to make him suffer like he did from mustafar with the flames those final minutes was insane #ObiWan — 💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 (@RDB_KING1) June 1, 2022

Episode 3 of #ObiWan reminded me how terrifying Darth Vader really is…. — FelipeC Gaming (@FelipeC_GG) June 1, 2022

My heart was racing I was genuinely worried and frightened 😭😭 #Vader — Nick 🐐 (@NickSepulveda4) June 1, 2022

Some are astonished that Disney allowed the neck snap:

Bro they actually let Darth Vader snap a kid neck… — Zack (@zackhatt1) June 1, 2022

I actually got that feeling of fear when Vader was force choking people and just snapped a kids neck like they were just flies.. — Danny (@Arcadius04) June 1, 2022

vader snapped a kid's neck on disney+ dude LMAO — Kristian 🥐🇦🇷 (@PastriesAndBall) June 1, 2022

And others are celebrating that the 91-year-old James Earl Jones can still absolutely kill it as the voice of Vader:

James Earl Jones did a fantastic job of voicing #Vader at 91 years old 👏 — JS (@JackSimmons101) June 1, 2022

JAMES EARL JONES AS VADER OH MY FUCJING GOD — naia ♡ KENOBI SPOILERS (@tifabnb) June 1, 2022

James Earl Jones doing voice of vader is one of the hypest things ever #obiwankenobi — Wanda Vader (@bro45672) June 1, 2022

Though Obi-Wan was snatched from Vader’s clutches the closing moments of the episode saw Leia apparently captured by Reva. Presumably she’ll continue to use her as bait to lure back Obi-Wan, meaning we may get a scene in which Vader and Leia interact without either of them knowing who they are to one another. But there was also a subtle hint that Reva may be having doubts about her mission.

Whatever else happens, we want more Darth Vader!

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus