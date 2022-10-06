Fans milk a groundbreaking ‘Andor’ moment for all it’s worth

Warning: Spoilers for Andor to follow.

Depending on who you ask, more of the same from the realm of Star Wars isn’t a bad thing, especially when you have a definition of “same” as loose as the franchise does. Nevertheless, fans new and old had trouble containing their excitement for Andor, a spinoff series of Rogue One that promised a brand new direction for George Lucas’ legendary mythos; one consisting of political intrigue, dialogue-driven stories, and an ensemble cast that makes the show flow with all the ease of a winding river.

But, for all the new ground that Andor sought to break, there was nary a soul on this earth that could have predicted one reveal in particular; a reveal so fundamentally planet-shattering that we may just question how we managed to get through so many decades of Star Wars content before it.

Indeed, with the masses of r/StarWars as our confidants, episode five of Andor finally gave us a look at what cereal looks like in a galaxy far, far away.

In what was an excruciatingly demoralizing moment for one Syril Karn, the dishonored deputy found himself hunched over his mother’s kitchen table, staring into the mocking maw of a cereal bowl filled with small, teal and brown chunks of breakfast, buoyed by blue milk. The first thought on everyone’s mind was what such a combination would taste like. The second thoughts varied wildly, however, and we assume they all wound up on the thread.

It wasn’t long before the pun-trodden cereal names started rolling in.

And one user even found a way to make a complaint about the scene; a complaint that was quickly countered by a breakdown of what made it genuinely special.

With cereal checked off the list, who knows what other foods will get confirmed in the Star Wars canon as time goes on? One thing is for sure; fans of Andor will continue to tune in every Wednesday until the show’s conclusion on Nov. 23, if not for its gripping ethos, then for hope that we’ll see pizza show up in future episodes.