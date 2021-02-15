The Mandalorian Fans Petitioning For Don Cheadle To Replace Gina Carano As Cara Dune

Whenever a show with a built-in fanbase gets canceled, or an onscreen talent is fired or dropped for whatever reason, you can guarantee that there are going to be a handful of petitions launched long before the dust has even managed to settle.

These campaigns typically accomplish nothing in the long run, but the volume of signatures gathered does give an indication as to where people’s loyalties lie. Almost two million individuals have supported the idea of Amber Heard being booted from her role as the DCEU’s Mera, while close to 500,000 have backed Johnny Depp being reinstated as Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Jack Sparrow.

It was inevitable that a petition would spring up calling for Disney and Lucasfilm to rehire Gina Carano after she was fired from The Mandalorian in the wake of a social media transgression that the executives finally deemed to be crossing a line, but now some savvy internet users have placed their tongues firmly in cheek and called for Don Cheadle to step in as the show’s Cara Dune.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Of course, this is all a Marvel Cinematic Universe in-joke after the actor replaced Terrence Howard when his contract was terminated following Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, with Cheadle currently one of the franchise’s most integral supporting players that’s finally set to step into the limelight with his own Disney Plus show Armor Wars.

Steven Soderbergh once famously said, ‘if you can put Don Cheadle in your movie, put Don Cheadle in your movie,’ and it looks as though some enterprising fans have taken it to heart in the hopes that it might extend to television. As hilarious as it would be, though, it feels safe to say that he won’t become The Mandalorian‘s replacement Cara Dune.