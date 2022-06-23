Fans prepare for ‘Herogasm’ with holy water, bleach, sage and more

The time is almost here. The Boys fans are finally getting everything they wanted and more and we’re now in the final hours. “Herogasm” will be touching down on Prime Video at midnight and ahead of this sacred hour social media are preparing themselves.

The Boys is known for their crazy, explicit, and of course, violent action, and “Herogasm” promises to have it all. The episode is based on a spin-off run from The Boys comics that saw the Supes take a vacation at a Vaught run location, of course, plenty of Supe sex ensues.

While it isn’t exactly clear how much of this will make the episode, if the teases from The Boys cast and social media are anything to go by, you might want to use incognito mode for this one.

If you were wondering how to best prepare yourself for the episode to arrive, fortunately The Boys has you covered.

Taking inspiration from The Boys example, fans pitched their own ideas to cope with the massive amount of Supe sex that is set to penetrate their eyeballs.

As we approach the imminent launch of “Herogasm” and the changing of all of our lives, here’s a look at the general thoughts social media has shared.

The Boys have been hyping this next episode all week and the community is collectively ready to experience this exceptional filmmaking for better or worse.

“Herogasm” will go live on Prime Video this week as the sixth episode in The Boys season 3. This means that there are two episodes still to follow rounding out the show’s recent run on July 8.

Fortunately, the chaos isn’t set to end, The Boys has already been greenlit for a fourth season so fans will be getting a ton more of the unique action that the show has been providing since 2019.