The Mandalorian Season 2’s Frog Lady Explained

The Mandalorian has repeatedly demonstrated a rock-solid grasp of Star Wars minutia, a lot of which is presumably the influence of The Clone Wars and Rebels‘ Dave Filoni. The episodes are not just full of callbacks to the movies but also references to books, comics and video games. But there’s one element in the latest episode ‘The Passenger’ that has even the most dedicated fans scratching their heads.

The story finds Din Djarin tasked with transporting a titular ‘passenger’ and her eggs to her husband. Complicating matters is that the nature of the eggs means the Razor Crest cannot travel through hyperspace, that last season’s high-stakes prison break is catching up with Djarin, and that Baby Yoda is hungry for a snack.

It was a fun and spider-filled ride, but left fans wondering just who the heck the ‘passenger’ was. The subtitles don’t help matters, referring to her simply as ‘Frog Lady’. Not even Wookiepedia has this one figured out, with the entry for her saying she is a member of ‘Unidentified frog species’. Despite all this, there are a few things we can infer about both her and her species.

Most probably didn’t notice that this was Frog Lady’s second appearance in The Mandalorian. We first saw her in the first season’s ‘The Gunslinger’, indicating that she’s been on Tatooine for some time. This means that despite her amphibious appearance she doesn’t require too much moisture to stay alive, only needing to leave the desert planet when she needs her husband to fertilize her eggs.

We can also surmise that the ‘Unidentified frog species’ is relatively uncommon in the galaxy. For one, the very well-travelled Din Djarin doesn’t speak ‘frog’ and doesn’t seem at all familiar with her species. For another, her fear over not being able to reproduce is a decent hint that frog people don’t produce many offspring, which may explain why there aren’t that many of them around. Still, they’re not exactly unknown: protocol droid Q9-0 had her language in his databanks and Peli Motto could speak a little.

Perhaps we’ll never know what the name of her species is – though I think it’s likely we’ll find out in some The Mandalorian supplementary materials soon.