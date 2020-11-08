The Mandalorian Fans Aren’t Okay With Baby Yoda Eating The Frog Lady’s Eggs

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian sent Din Djarin on a seemingly simple rendezvous mission, but things quickly started to go south for the bounty hunter and his sidekick, Baby Yoda.

After returning from the dragon hunt, Mando found another way to contact his kind through the engineer Peli Motto. This involved a quest that required the duo to take a frog-like creature and her offspring to another planet in the sector, where she would supposedly reunite with her husband. But as you know, things aren’t nearly as easy as they seem when it comes to Djarin and the Child. And so, one thing led to another and the three of them crash-landed on an icy planet. There, the bounty hunter had ample opportunity to showcase his range of unique survival skills, and with the help of two Rebel X-wing pilots, they managed to pull through the ordeal.

But despite the ever-increasing technical quality of the show and its stories, one thing still manages to consistently steal the spotlight on the internet. Of course, we’re referring to Baby Yoda and his evidently perpetual adorableness. Yet, the consensus turned this week, as a lot of fans aren’t okay with the Child’s obsession over eating the Frog Lady’s eggs. After all, she insisted that their kind was on the verge of extinction, and those were the only eggs that she could lay in a lifetime. I mean, god knows how many of them he actually devoured.

Now, Baby Yoda’s fans are heartbroken over the character’s apparent apathy, and here are some of the things they’ve been sharing on Twitter:

So on this week’s episode of #themandalorian we learn that #babyyoda really loves….Boba pic.twitter.com/6uQQlQGvAk — brian kesinger (@briankesinger) November 7, 2020

Mando when he realizes baby yoda was eating the frog lady’s family’s last eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/6TK71vhRZs — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Peli: The precious cargo will be a frog lady & her eggs (offspring) Baby Yoda upon seeing the canister with floating eggs:pic.twitter.com/a5qpt6gdCv — Shadow 🦋 || MANDO S2 SPOILERS (@rexslegacy) November 7, 2020

Frog Lady: I hope my babies grow up and live out a happy life Baby Yoda after eating her eggs:#Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/nbVVdbm6Q8 — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

Baby yoda looking at the eggs in the canister #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/rl3jyJNO9H — Jorge Tovar (@24Ginganinga) November 6, 2020

some poor woman: these are the last eggs i'll produce in my life time baby yoda: pic.twitter.com/Ft5vCcz85O — 𝘾𝘼𝙇. (@ratnbonez) November 7, 2020

Mando spoilers The zoologist in me is really ticked off at Baby Yoda eating all of her eggs. Her species is on the brink of extinction and he's out here slurping down any chance of their survival. — Jen 🗳 (@saviin_jen) November 6, 2020

Star Wars fans really out here calling baby Yoda a murderer for eating unfertilized eggs 💀💀💀 — Star Wars: The Cantina Talk (@thecantinatalk) November 7, 2020

Frog Lady appreciation tweet ❤️ She just tryna protect her eggs. Baby Yoda is a menace. pic.twitter.com/bYvXKINnxE — Cap-1945 (@Capsicle1949) November 8, 2020

Baby Yoda basically committed genocide against the frog lady's species — Michael (unironically) (@munironic) November 8, 2020

I want frog lady to yell at baby yoda for eating her eggs — Kegs is now Lego endor Luke (@KegsREN) November 8, 2020

When you think about Baby Yoda’s exceptional powers and the fact that he has no moral sense of right and wrong yet, maybe he’s not as cute as we’d like him to be. And I think it’s safe to say that beyond comic relief, this appears to be a recurring theme for The Mandalorian, something that we hope will be addressed in future episodes as he finds a mentor to focus his powers and learn how to control them.