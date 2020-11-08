Home / tv

The Mandalorian Fans Aren’t Okay With Baby Yoda Eating The Frog Lady’s Eggs

By 35 mins ago
x

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian sent Din Djarin on a seemingly simple rendezvous mission, but things quickly started to go south for the bounty hunter and his sidekick, Baby Yoda.

After returning from the dragon hunt, Mando found another way to contact his kind through the engineer Peli Motto. This involved a quest that required the duo to take a frog-like creature and her offspring to another planet in the sector, where she would supposedly reunite with her husband. But as you know, things aren’t nearly as easy as they seem when it comes to Djarin and the Child. And so, one thing led to another and the three of them crash-landed on an icy planet. There, the bounty hunter had ample opportunity to showcase his range of unique survival skills, and with the help of two Rebel X-wing pilots, they managed to pull through the ordeal.

But despite the ever-increasing technical quality of the show and its stories, one thing still manages to consistently steal the spotlight on the internet. Of course, we’re referring to Baby Yoda and his evidently perpetual adorableness. Yet, the consensus turned this week, as a lot of fans aren’t okay with the Child’s obsession over eating the Frog Lady’s eggs. After all, she insisted that their kind was on the verge of extinction, and those were the only eggs that she could lay in a lifetime. I mean, god knows how many of them he actually devoured.

Now, Baby Yoda’s fans are heartbroken over the character’s apparent apathy, and here are some of the things they’ve been sharing on Twitter:

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

When you think about Baby Yoda’s exceptional powers and the fact that he has no moral sense of right and wrong yet, maybe he’s not as cute as we’d like him to be. And I think it’s safe to say that beyond comic relief, this appears to be a recurring theme for The Mandalorian, something that we hope will be addressed in future episodes as he finds a mentor to focus his powers and learn how to control them.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...