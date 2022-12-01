Fans rejoice as ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 release date is finally confirmed
It’s not quite February 2023 as originally reported, but confirmation on the day of arrival for season three of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau’s fan-favorite contribution to the Disney era of Star Wars, is infinitely welcome news regardless.
Indeed, the next chapter of Din Djarin’s plight will land on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023, just a day shy of the February window we were expecting; a concession we’ll happily take if such concrete information is the reward.
Series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni revealed the information during a Star Wars panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil.
When we last saw Din and co. back in 2020, the eponymous bounty hunter bid a tearjerking farewell to Grogu, who joins Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 to complete his training. As Din sets off to continue his path to redemption, the cockpit looks to be a little less green, and a little more lonely. Factor in the post-credits murder of Bib Fortuna by Fennec Shand and Boba Fett, and it’s safe to say that season three will have plenty in store for our heroes.
Being a flagship series of Disney Plus, to say nothing of its impact on not only Star Wars, but on pop culture as a whole, it’s no surprise that fans of The Mandalorian are cheering from the top of their lungs upon finally getting word of this release date.
With Andor Wednesdays having come and gone, it’s time to look ahead to Mandalorian Saturdays, which will now officially begin on March 1, 2023.