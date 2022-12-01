Fans rejoice as ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 release date is finally confirmed

It’s not quite February 2023 as originally reported, but confirmation on the day of arrival for season three of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau’s fan-favorite contribution to the Disney era of Star Wars, is infinitely welcome news regardless.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/99K7JiDlbH — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 1, 2022

Indeed, the next chapter of Din Djarin’s plight will land on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023, just a day shy of the February window we were expecting; a concession we’ll happily take if such concrete information is the reward.

Series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni revealed the information during a Star Wars panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil.

When we last saw Din and co. back in 2020, the eponymous bounty hunter bid a tearjerking farewell to Grogu, who joins Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 to complete his training. As Din sets off to continue his path to redemption, the cockpit looks to be a little less green, and a little more lonely. Factor in the post-credits murder of Bib Fortuna by Fennec Shand and Boba Fett, and it’s safe to say that season three will have plenty in store for our heroes.

Being a flagship series of Disney Plus, to say nothing of its impact on not only Star Wars, but on pop culture as a whole, it’s no surprise that fans of The Mandalorian are cheering from the top of their lungs upon finally getting word of this release date.

THIS IS THE WAY — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) December 1, 2022

With Andor Wednesdays having come and gone, it’s time to look ahead to Mandalorian Saturdays, which will now officially begin on March 1, 2023.