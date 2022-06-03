A new report that has been making the rounds alludes to the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi and fans don’t know how to cope with the idea of even more Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master if it indeed turns out to be true.

It’s barely been more than a week since the new Disney Plus series made its two-episode debut and reintroduced fans to a broken Obi-Wan living out his days as a hermit on the desert world of Tatooine. Star Wars fans have since been heaping praise on Lucasfilm’s masterful work on the series, which not only gave them everything they were hoping for and more, but also delivered a truly nuanced take on the vanquished hero.

Not that the Mouse House needed any more reasons to entertain the possibility of a second run, but Obi-Wan Kenobi has also marked the biggest Disney Plus premiere in the streaming platform’s history, which, factoring in the company’s impressive lineup of pop-culturally significant projects, is truly an enormous achievement that speaks volumes about the kind of influence Star Wars still retains.

Now, in spite of not knowing how the journey ends in the remaining three episodes, Star Wars fans are really rooting for Obi-Wan Kenobi to get a second season. Because even if the finale ends up disappointing us after years of wait, you simply can’t go wrong with more of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan.

Here’s the original rumor that started the conversation today on social media:

Exclusive: Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is moving forward + the fate of Reva revised! https://t.co/LdqMXIjH3q — Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) June 2, 2022

Some fans can’t contain their excitement at the prospects of another season starring McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

WAIT WHAT WE ARE GETTING A SEASON 2 OF OBI-WAN?!!!??!



EWAN AND HAYDEN ARE ALL IN WITH STAR WARS AND MY HEART IS SO FULL. 🥺❤️ — The Queen Gold Leader Tiffany (@StarWarsTiffany) June 2, 2022

HOLD ON OBI-WAN KENOBI GOT RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 IM SCREAMING?$:!?3??? pic.twitter.com/aNw0h3tQO2 — maria | ST4 ERA (@azirastrange) June 3, 2022

Others are once again calling for the return of Yoda, who, by the show’s timeline, is currently chilling on the forest planet of Dagobah.

Previously on Season 2 of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series pic.twitter.com/pnJgUvwNai — FootClann004 (@clann004) June 3, 2022

While most of us would probably welcome the announcement, that still leaves the question of what Obi-Wan would get up to in another season. It couldn’t just be another six-episode run of Vader and his Inquisitors continuing to hunt him down now, could it?

Watch season 2 of Kenobi be just another 6 episodes of Vader and the inquisitors hunting Obi-Wan https://t.co/2fFQufLSDU — Gavin 🦇 (@swifferwetjet2k) June 3, 2022

For now, it would be wise to take this rumor with a pinch of salt, especially given the fact that we have three more explosive outings to look forward to on the show. Even if Disney intends to greenlight a second season, it’ll definitely be a while until we hear anything concrete.

Obi-Wan Kenobi returns next Wednesday with its fourth episode.