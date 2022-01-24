Marvel’s next must-see Disney Plus TV series is currently in production. After 14 years of playing second fiddle to the superheroes, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is finally taking center stage in Secret Invasion, an adaptation of the seminal comic book arc of the same name in which the former S.H.I.E.L.D. chief will team up with good guy Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to foil an undercover infiltration of Earth by the shape-shifting aliens.

A handful of big-name stars have already been announced to appear alongside Jackson and Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion. As filming continues in the UK, another cast member has been added to the list. First of all, a set video featuring an unknown blonde actress made its way online.

Mysterious blond actress shooting night scenes for SECRET INVASION.



It wasn’t long before fan detectives identified the performer as Russian actress Irina Kara. Further set photos provide a better look at Kara — who is most known for her roles in Psych and Killing Eve — on location in Leeds, England.

There’s no word yet on who Kara could be playing in the series, though it appears she’s in some kind of supporting role. Maybe she’s one of the many Skrulls masquerading as humans that Fury and Talos will have to flush out.

To be honest, not much has been concretely confirmed about Secret Invasion to date. However, we can say that Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir are all joining the MCU in the show in key roles, but whether they’re friend or foe, we’ll have to wait and see. And, of course, Fury will be joined by his right-hand woman once again as Cobie Smulders is back as Maria Hill, too. Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, and Carmen Ejogo are likewise on board.

There’s currently some confusion of whether Secret Invasion will be coming our way this year or not, but at the latest, it would hit Disney Plus in early 2023.