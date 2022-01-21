Marvel Studios may have dropped 2 Disney Plus shows from the 2022 lineup

Last week, Marvel Studios’ official Japanese website appeared to confirm that we would be getting six new slices of MCU TV content across 2022.

The news was pretty surprising as it included one brand new series and the second run of a 2021 show that we previously hadn’t expected to land on Disney Plus this year. Specifically, Secret Invasion, starring Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn, and What If…? season two.

It now appears this earlier listing was an error, as Marvel Studios Japan has since been updated to remove mentions of both Secret Invasion and What If…? coming this year. Those still confirmed to be arriving sometime over the next 12 months are Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and I Am Groot. The only one that has officially been given a specific release date at this point, however, is Moon Knight, which recently dropped its first trailer.

What If…? only premiered its first season last summer, so having the next batch of episodes drop so soon seemed unlikely, especially as Marvel has such a long list of fresh series to get through before it starts bringing back old ones for their sophomore runs. As for Secret Invasion, production has yet to finish on the adaptation of the comic book arc of the same name.

It’s worth mentioning that Marvel will also be delivering a one-off TV special in 2022 — The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, due this coming festive season. That’s yet to start shooting, but it shouldn’t be too hard to squeeze it in during filming on Guardians Vol. 3, which is ongoing. We might not be getting Secret Invasion and more What If…? this year, but fans definitely won’t be starving for MCU content.

The next Marvel TV series to debut is Moon Knight, kicking off on March 30.