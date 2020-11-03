The Mandalorian Fans Spot Secret Original Trilogy Cameo In Season 2 Premiere

The Mandalorian is back – and in style. The show has always had Western vibes, but “Chapter 9: The Marshal” cranked those to the max, presenting us with a dusty frontier town, a Marshal trying to keep the peace, frosty relations between indigenous people and settlers, and Mando himself as ‘the man with no name.’ Within this, we also got some very cool nods to the history of Star Wars.

Most obvious was Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth wearing Boba Fett’s armor, which emerged from the Sarlacc and was discovered by Jawas. Also of note was Vance using one of Anakin Skywalker’s pod racer engines from The Phantom Menace as his ride and the reappearance of the goofy Pit Droids. Then there’s Fett as played by Temuera Morrison, glimpsed in the closing moments of the episode. But there’s one subtle cameo that most viewers missed.

When Vance is negotiating with the Jawas, they offer him a beaten up astromech droid which eagle-eyed fans immediately pegged as R5-D4. In the droid auction scene near the beginning of A New Hope, R5-D4 is the red and white droid whose motivator explosively malfunctions, causing Luke to instead choose R2-D2 and C-3PO.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that motivator hadn’t blown, Luke wouldn’t have seen Princess Leia’s transmission, would never have contacted Obi-Wan and the galaxy could still be under Imperial rule. All that makes this hunk of junk in the bottom of a Sandcrawler unusually important. However, it seems that the Jawas just cannot get rid of him and R5-D4 is still sporting the damage from that faulty motivator caused all those years ago.

Right now, The Mandalorian‘s second season looks set to match the quality of the first. Here’s hoping the next episode sheds some more light on what Boba Fett has been up to and what’s going on with Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and the Darksaber.