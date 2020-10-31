Star Wars Reveals Boba Fett’s Brand New Look

The premiere episode of The Mandalorian season 2 finally revealed what happened to a fan favorite character after the events of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Jon Favreau’s Star War series is one of the few stories in the Mouse House’s era of that galaxy far, far away that everyone can unanimously get behind. And after the enormously successful debut of the first run, we knew that Lucasfilm would pull out all the stops to make the next chapter even more compelling. But the season 2 opener went well beyond our expectations in terms of scale and surprise revelations.

Of course, it had already been rumored that Temura Morrison would reprise his role as Boba Fett in Mando and Baby Yoda’s next outing. Still, we didn’t expect him to make an appearance as early as the first episode. What’s more, the way it transpired has actually given us a good idea as to what happened to the legendary mercenary after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Episode VI.

In “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” Din Djarin meets Cobb Vanth, the sheriff of Mos Pelgo, who somehow got his hands on Boba Fett’s armor. After the protagonist manages to retrieve the beskar, as per the Mandalorian code, the episode ends on a cliffhanger, showing Morrison as Boba taking notice of Mando’s presence in Tatooine. And now, you can get a better look at him down below thanks to the official shot shared by Lucasfilm earlier today.

We don’t know exactly how he survived the pit, but Vanth bought the armor off the Jawas. Perhaps the scavengers saved Fett from certain death but confiscated his armor as payment. Or maybe the bounty hunter lost his beskar some other way during the journey. Regardless, we’re sure to know more when Djarin and Boba Fett inevitably cross paths through the next couple of episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus.