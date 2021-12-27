Trailers for The Book of Boba Fett promise a heavy focus on Star Wars‘ underworld. As established in The Mandalorian, Fett is now Tatooine’s kingpin of crime, though is set to face some serious challengers to the throne. However, we’ve also been teased that the show isn’t what we think it is, with a popular fan theory positing a key Solo: A Star Wars Story character as the main antagonist.

Solo ended with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra becoming the public figurehead of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, working under its true leader, Darth Maul. But with the film now considered a narrative dead end after its high-profile failure at the box office, many assumed that’d be the last we saw of her.

That changed last June. Qi’ra made an unexpected appearance in comic Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. Set around the time of The Empire Strikes Back, we see that she took control of the Crimson Dawn after Maul’s death and appears to be a feared and respected leader, though the organization itself isn’t what it once was.

Fett even has a personal beef with her, as Qi’Ra temporarily stole the frozen Han Solo from him. He vowed that she’d die for getting in the way of his bounty, though she escaped before he could make good on his promise.

All this makes the fan theory that Qi’ra could reappear in The Book of Boba Fett extremely plausible. After all, Fett will still be establishing himself and his organization, and Crimson Dawn has the resources and motive to squash any new rivals before they become a threat.

If Qi’ra were to return, she’d be in her early 40s when The Book of Boba Fett takes place, meaning the 35-year-old Emilia Clarke could reprise the role without too much trouble. Star Wars fans are known for outlandish theories but, this one makes so much sense that I’ll be surprised if she doesn’t appear or if the Crimson Dawn isn’t involved in the plot

Let’s hope that the first episode is loaded with surprises and a hint of what’s coming in subsequent weeks.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29, 2021.