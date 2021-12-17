The trailers for The Book of Boba Fett have given us a peek into the next big adventure in a galaxy far, far away, and underlined the show’s focus on Star Wars‘ sinister criminal underworld. After deposing Bib Fortuna, Boba Fett is now Tatooine’s kingpin of crime, though it seems the crown will rest heavily on his head.

But, as it turns out, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s coming later this month. Showrunner Robert Rodriguez has revealed that the footage used for the trailers is only from the opening scenes of the debut episode, meaning everything after remains a mystery.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

“We can’t use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away. … Things turn up you don’t expect, you see things we couldn’t believe we got to do. Every episode has big surprises.”

Star Wars guru and The Mandalorian showrunner Dave Filoni also explained that a story about Boba Fett gives them more opportunities to bring back familiar characters:

“Boba gives us a direct connection to the Star Wars saga since he was involved in that story. This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of The Mandalorian was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don’t know a lot about.”

All this may be hinting that The Book of Boba Fett isn’t what it appears to be. It’s worth remembering that prior to The Mandalorian‘s premiere, we had no idea that Baby Yoda existed at all, so there may be a similarly big revelation early on in the show.

I’m hoping the story will take the characters beyond Tatooine. As iconic as Star Wars‘ twin-sunned desert planet is we’ve seen an awful lot of it over the years and it’d be great to see Fett expand his underworld influence across the galaxy.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus on Dec. 29.