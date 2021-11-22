In the eyes of the fans, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can do no wrong when it comes to Star Wars, which grows increasingly ironic when they both report directly to public enemy number one Kathleen Kennedy.

The hugely talented duo, who also happen to be lifelong enthusiasts of the lore first created by George Lucas, have built up a massive amount of goodwill among new and old members of the Star Wars fandom alike, meaning that expectations for next month’s The Book of Boba Fett are steadily rising through the roof.

The post-credits scene of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale set the stage, with Boba and Fennec Shand set to step into the void created by Jabba the Hutt to assume control of the shadier side of Tatooine. However, Favreau teased in an interview with Empire that things aren’t going to be as straightforward as simply taking the throne.

“There is a power vacuum, because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre. Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

The trailer hinted at a darker, grittier and altogether scuzzier side of the Star Wars mythology that’s been regularly glimpsed throughout the saga’s existence, but never explored in any great detail. That’s all about to change in a major way, though, because you can guarantee The Book of Boba Fett is going to outline in no uncertain terms that it’s much easier sitting on the throne than it is managing to stay there.