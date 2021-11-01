Star Wars Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer

Most of us were expecting Lucasfilm to debut the first trailer for upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus Day, so it must have been a most pleasant surprise for fans when the maiden promo arrived just a couple of hours ago, where it’s been dominating the conversation ever since.

Aesthetically, it looks very similar to The Mandalorian, but it’s an altogether different beast in tone and narrative. Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter looks to be dealing with being at the head of the table, and it would be an understatement to say that we haven’t seen a Star Wars crime story in the vein of The Godfather before.

As you can see from the reactions below, December 29 can’t come soon enough for a lot of Twitter users, who can’t wait to see a unique spin on a well-worn mythology.

Wouldn't be surprised if that entire trailer is all from the first episode… #TheBookOfBobaFett — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) November 1, 2021

From this day forward, the period right after Christmas will be unofficially known as Boba season!!! 📗🤩✨ #TheBookOfBobaFett https://t.co/kW6y3bgRkt — Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) November 1, 2021

What was your favorite part of the new trailer for #TheBookOfBobaFett, and what are you looking forward to seeing?!



We’re partial to the return of Boba’s eyebrows haha! pic.twitter.com/Hrka3FciLd — The Convor Call (@ConvorCall) November 1, 2021

This is Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen's world now and we are privileged to be living in it! 🙌 #StarWars #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/ZOoidmwZYg — Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) November 1, 2021

i’m confident after the events of war of the bounty hunters this is CRIMSON DAWN coming to settle the score with boba fett oh my GOD I CAN’T WAIT #TheBookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/X8puhfXt5z — hay (@mcuwaititi) November 1, 2021

I expected a more violent 'The Mandalorian' and i got 'Space Peaky Blinders.'



GIMME

GIMME NOW

GIMMENOWTOME#TheBookOfBobaFett https://t.co/A4oQQCz4Cn — DCU Movie Page #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@dcumoviepage) November 1, 2021

Could the appearance of Trandoshans mean that we will see Bossk?#TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/pPXjQ5QwGb — Passion for Boba Fett (@PassionOfFett) November 1, 2021

Can’t wait for Cobb Vanth to walk into this meeting 15 minutes late like “Sorry, ya’ll. Misplaced my invitation.” 🤠 #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/BmpAVd9vNN — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) November 1, 2021

Morrison looks suitably badass, bringing a combination of dignified gravitas and simmering rage to his performance, while we could watch Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand kick intergalactic ass all day. The Book of Boba Fett also has Robert Rodriguez executive producing and directing several episodes, so we’re in store for something awesome when the first episode arrives.