Star Wars Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer
Most of us were expecting Lucasfilm to debut the first trailer for upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus Day, so it must have been a most pleasant surprise for fans when the maiden promo arrived just a couple of hours ago, where it’s been dominating the conversation ever since.
Aesthetically, it looks very similar to The Mandalorian, but it’s an altogether different beast in tone and narrative. Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter looks to be dealing with being at the head of the table, and it would be an understatement to say that we haven’t seen a Star Wars crime story in the vein of The Godfather before.
As you can see from the reactions below, December 29 can’t come soon enough for a lot of Twitter users, who can’t wait to see a unique spin on a well-worn mythology.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Morrison looks suitably badass, bringing a combination of dignified gravitas and simmering rage to his performance, while we could watch Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand kick intergalactic ass all day. The Book of Boba Fett also has Robert Rodriguez executive producing and directing several episodes, so we’re in store for something awesome when the first episode arrives.