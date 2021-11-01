New The Book Of Boba Fett Images Confirm Classic Star Wars Race’s Return

This Monday morning, Disney treated us to the first teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, the very first spinoff from The Mandalorian that’s set to land on streaming this December. Set after the end of the hit Star Wars show’s second season, the trailer promised that Boba’s newfound status as the crime lord of Tatooine will see him face an assortment of new challenges. And also the return of some familiar species.

You can get a closer look at the trailer thanks to these new official promo images. One clip from the teaser immediately grabbed fans’ attention, as it featured Boba having a meeting with various captains in Jabba the Hutt’s former criminal empire – including a couple of Trandoshans. Boba’s fellow iconic bounty hunter Bossk was a member of this race. Though he’s not in this particular scene, an appearance from him elsewhere in the show definitely seems more plausible now.

The other images, found in the gallery below, showcase Temuera Morrison’s Fett both with and without his helmet, with his loyal lieutenant Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. Not to mention two Twi’leks, one yellow-skinned and the other peach-skinned.

The trailer revealed that Boba didn’t just kill off Bib Fortuna so he could take Jabba’s power for himself, he also aims to remake the criminal underworld in his image, doing away with the Hutt’s brutal regime and installing a new system based on respect and collaboration. It’s a bold move, and one that looks to get him in trouble, but it also furthers Fett’s transformation into more of an anti-hero that began with Mandalorian season 2, in which he aided Din Djarin in rescuing Grogu.

Expected to serve as a bridge between The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3, The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus just after Christmas this December 29.