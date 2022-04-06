Fans think they’ve figured out the true villain of ‘Moon Knight’

Fans and critics were stunned with the first episode of Moon Knight, and some new fan speculation believes they’ve picked the true villain of the piece, and it’s not who you’d expect.

The first episode took the internet by storm, with it having the strongest debut of any Marvel series since Loki‘s emphatic debut. While Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow has been marketed as the big bad for the series, a brand new fan theory from Reddit posits a new reality.

Redditor /u/LR-II has submitted a theory that talks about a major part of the Moon Knight canon that hasn’t been tapped into yet will be crucial for the show’s story. The theory speculates one of Marc Spector’s many alternate personalities — Jake Lockley — is the hidden villain of the Disney Plus series.

Typically, Moon Knight’s alters are Marc Spector, millionaire industrialist Steven Grant, crimefighting detective Mr Knight, and blue-collar worker Jake Lockley. The series has already switched up some of this, with the Steven Grant alter taking on the traditional characteristics of Lockley from the comics. Grant in the series is clearly the most downtrodden of the alters we’ve seen thus far and has been pitched as the everyman.

The twist of Lockley being a more villainous alter would be reminiscent of the 2016 Moon Knight comic run which saw the Egyptian god Khonshu punishing the hero for betraying him by keeping him in a cosmic mental health facility. Modern runs often see Khonshu in more of a sinister, bitter light, and that too could be another twist headed the way of the Mohamed Diab directed series.

If this theory turns into reality, it’s an incredible bit of foresight by the Redditor. Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with an episode releasing every Wednesday.