Fans Want Supergirl To Be Gay So Badly It Trends On Twitter

In case you somehow missed the news Superman came out as bisexual. While fans’ reactions were anywhere from excited to saying it was literally destroying America, there’s no doubt the change was impactful. Now it seems that fans want to see another caped crusader fly under the rainbow.

SUPERGIRL IS GAY trended on Twitter today with fans unsurprisingly saying that Supergirl is gay and that they want it to become canonized in the show. Many fans want her to be dating Lena Luthor is what shippers have dubbed “SuperCorp” and it seems the passion to see it happen is so strong that thousands of users took to Twitter to try and make it happen.

Best of all? It’s not even the first time this has happened.

you know how hard it is to get something like this to trend here? this is the second time it’s happened since we started with the tags it’s great it’s powerful it’s groundbreaking and all because supergirl is gay pic.twitter.com/vHX3ZVTG9Q — kara🪐 (@luthorhood) October 19, 2021

Some fans have pointed out (jokingly) some stereotypical “gay traits” that Supergirl has that obviously makes her gay.

SUPERGIRL IS GAY, SHE DOESNT EVEN KNOW HOW TO SIT STRAIGHT pic.twitter.com/xWx5CC2Akn — did supercorp kiss today? (@superkisscorp) October 18, 2021

SUPERGIRL IS GAY in bombshells too pic.twitter.com/UCb2Bf5veg — red daughter (@tinfoilhatgay) October 18, 2021

SUPERGIRL IS GAY on every universe and reality 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZS24KoJm2G — c (@lgbtimelord) October 18, 2021

And of course, SuperCorp supporters are out in full force.

SUPERGIRL IS GAY and in love with lena luthor pic.twitter.com/Hd0jVS4HB4 — cracked egg (@cloisupercorp) October 18, 2021

SUPERGIRL IS GAY because there’s no heterosexual explanation for this pic.twitter.com/EaGD2Jy6s1 — luiza ミ☆ (@safebenoist) October 18, 2021

SUPERGIRL IS GAY and so is her girlfriend pic.twitter.com/5sbFSMEjiK — melissa benoist's defense lawyer (@mistrkrypton) October 18, 2021

Kara saying I love you without saying the words

SUPERGIRL IS GAY pic.twitter.com/ZauptdoIzB — Jess🏳️‍🌈 💙❤ (@JessDepri) October 18, 2021

And unsurprisingly, many are also upset about what they think may be an official announcement.

So SUPERGIRL has 6.6k more uses than SUPERGIRL IS GAY right now, literally thats how many have come from locals and dudebros discussing it because they think its been confirmed by DC 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ujxsIhMDnK — Jazz ⧗ (@DerpSwan) October 18, 2021

Fans are even making some impressive fanart in support of the movement.

SUPERGIRL IS GAY pic.twitter.com/rKDt7Yo1kK — Mickey 𓆏 (@karasorrel) October 18, 2021

And hey, DC said it themselves right?

SUPERGIRL IS GAY confirmed by dc pic.twitter.com/PGE6YhMrex — melissa benoist's defense lawyer (@mistrkrypton) October 18, 2021

While Supergirl hasn’t been made canonically gay on the show as of yet, it’s obvious there’s a lot of fan support to make it happen. Do you support SuperCorp and want to see it happen? Tell us in the comments!