Fans wave a tearful farewell to ‘Arthur’ after 25 seasons

Arthur, the educational animated series centered around the titular anthropomorphized aardvark, sadly aired its final episode yesterday after a legendary 25-season run on PBS.

Today, the internet is collectively saying goodbye to the beloved characters that many have followed since childhood. Fans of the classic animation took to Twitter after viewing the final episode, and as you can see below, it’s a bittersweet feeling, with many admiring the characters’ journeys despite their profound sadness.

IN THE FINAL EPISODE OF #ARTHUR, IT'S REVEALED HE GROWS UP TO BE A COMIC BOOK CREATOR.



I'M FINE. TOTALLY FINE. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Mg7TCawdUy — John Yurcaba 👻🚫✏️ (@johnyurcaba4) February 22, 2022

What a great final episode!!! Thank you for everything, Arthur!!! pic.twitter.com/aEdNwA1mBe — AustinTails99 (@TailsAustin9922) February 21, 2022

The Arthur characters are all grown up pic.twitter.com/6vmyYodWeB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 21, 2022

The final episode of @ArthurPBS was so beautiful and surprisingly meta. I loved seeing where everyone ended up. Especially Arthur. I’m gonna miss my forever show so much. 🥺🥲 #Arthur25

The New York Times’ official account even addressed the show’s finale, including an exclusive reaction from Marc Brown, the creator of Arthur. “I love seeing these reactions from these young adults who grew up with Arthur, the fact that these characters are still fresh in their minds. It’s great that he’s touched so many people so deeply,” Brown said in his reflection.

After 25 seasons, the beloved PBS children’s series “Arthur” will air its final episodes this week.



Marc Brown, the show’s creator, reflected on its longevity, and why now is the right time to end it. https://t.co/sHGvNlSbKM pic.twitter.com/GAcGv6bG8U — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 21, 2022

Arthur consisted of 25 seasons, 253 episodes, and is officially the longest-running children’s animated series on television. The series primarily focused on its titular character Arthur Read, his sister D.W., their parents David and Jane, Baby Kate, and their dog, Pal. Several of Arthur’s friends and acquaintances were also a major focus in the show.

The good news is that this certainly is not the last that fans will hear of the memorable series. Nostalgia will surely live on as PBS will be producing new content well beyond 2022, including a podcast and timely-tackled video shorts celebrating the iconic series. Reruns of the flagship show will also be available to stream on PBS Kids.