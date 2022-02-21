‘Arthur’ characters revealed as grown-ups blows the internet’s mind

The series finale for Arthur hit the internet Monday, and fans are going crazy over the reveal of what the characters from the beloved animated TV show look like all grown up.

The premise of the episode centers around the aardvark and his gang of friends stumbling upon a fortune-telling octopus in the back of the school library which accurately tells them what their occupations will be. We then flash forward to find the toy was surprisingly accurate.

In a meta twist, Arthur grows up to become a graphic novelist whose first book is the autobiography named after him about the time he needed new glasses — the same plot of one of the first children’s books in the series from which the show, and its pilot episode, is based.

For many millennials who grew up watching the show, it was an emotional experience to see it come to an end, to say the least.

JUST WATCHED THE SERIES FINALE OF ARTHUR AND HE GREW TO BECOME A GRAPHIC NOVELIST AND IM SO EMO RN OMG pic.twitter.com/pxQsC5lZjn — Leah says WEAR A MASK (@byleahjohnson) February 21, 2022

And just like that… #Arthur is over.



Thank you for making my whole childhood amazing, always being on TV whenever I needed comfort. I will never forget this show and how much it influenced me as a child.



It must’ve been a great 25 years!



Goodbye Arthur! 💛💛💛 #Arthur25 pic.twitter.com/DbttFOLLk0 — grant 👻🔦😱 (@_grxnttt_) February 21, 2022

Did I, a 24 year old woman, watch the Arthur series finale and shed a tear? Yes. Yes I did. #Arthur25 pic.twitter.com/tbe2f0GY3Y — dom (@dom_p_is_here) February 21, 2022

The show surprisingly drew some comparisons to the more mature-rated Euphoria for centering on a group of friends occasionally dealing with serious issues — in Arthur’s case things like bullying, dyslexia, diabetes, or even dealing with cancer.

when you realize euphoria is just arthur with a tv-ma rating pic.twitter.com/l3cZaBUOlB — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 21, 2022

Me watching the Arthur Finale and realizing I’m an adult too now #Arthur25 #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/k1chF0JzKM — Neptune Scorpion (@lunarmermaid) February 21, 2022

The show’s astounding feedback-loop of a plot, with Arthur being the very author of the show, was enough to choke one fan right up.

no one talk to me i teared up at this scene from arthur pic.twitter.com/U1NCyNF5tZ — taylor/tay • semi-ia (@tayquack) February 21, 2022

By the way, did we mention Arthur author Marc Brown made a cameo in the episode?

Yes, the kindly library patron who helps Arthur is voiced by #Arthur creator Marc Brown! ❤️ #Arthur25 pic.twitter.com/MIjtaL2nSs — Arthur Read #Arthur25 (@arthurpbs) February 21, 2022

Brown is the library employee who hands Arthur the book on how to draw, becoming the catalyst for his interest in graphic novels. Not only that, but the voice of the mammal as a grown-up is none other than original voice actor Michael Yarmush.

so arthur’s story ended by having him become an actual author. the person who pushed him into that career, marc brown (the creator of arthur). oh and the voice of adult arthur was the original voice of arthur (Micheal Yarmush) i’m emotionally wrecked rn. #arthur #arthur25 pic.twitter.com/KgGFnF93aR — aMucc (@amurkymuc) February 21, 2022

Another fan pointed out how this was seemingly planned from the beginning since DW can be seen reading an Arthur book in the show’s opening credits.

The ending was revealed to us on Day 1.



DW IS READING ARTHUR'S GRAPHIC NOVEL 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#Arthur25 pic.twitter.com/kIk3FBWUWV — Peeebs (@ItsPeeebs) February 21, 2022

But some Twitter users had to give pause — Arthur’s new look is raising some questions.

arthur started a bright eyes cover band. he's the band's only member. he has the cover to cassadaga tattooed on his upper arm. his cat's name is oberst pic.twitter.com/JEHVNaKiKa — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) February 21, 2022

how did arthur grow up with a full head of hair but his dad still ended up bald pic.twitter.com/HkJNkyZPD3 — Andy/Raine | new layout era (@LoafOwl) February 21, 2022

The producer finally acknowledging the character’s anatomical inaccuracy to actual aardvarks was enough to make one fan giggle.

25 years of Arthur brought us to this glorious joke in the finale pic.twitter.com/iMnTRhhQCL — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) February 21, 2022

The finale of the longest-running kids animated show in U.S. history may be over, but you can still watch full episodes of Arthur on PBS Kids’ website, where more content featuring the character is expected to roll out for years to come.