Fantasy fanatics agree that an old man trying to sit in a chair hits harder than CGI chaos and epic battles

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon

This week’s House of the Dragon was the best episode to date. It didn’t feature any epic CGI dragon battles, there were no titanic battles, not much epic scenery, and only one brief (but very eye-catching) moment of violence. Most of the show took place within King’s Landing, with at least half the episode set in just the throne room and the dining hall.

Despite all that, this episode — ‘The Lord of the Tides’ — left viewers’ jaws on the floor. Most of that is down to Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys I, who’s been gradually succumbing to a wasting disease throughout the season. Despite multiple time jumps, he’s somehow still alive, though we’re reintroduced to him in a truly pitiful state with Queen Alicent effectively on the throne.

But that all changes when there’s a challenge on who’ll take the Driftwood Throne, with King Viserys rising from his bed, making a dramatic entrance, and painstakingly shambling to the Iron Throne one last time. It’s gripping TV, and fans agree that watching him cross a room was way more exciting than any grand battle:

We’re just happy Viserys got to have one last family dinner that, at least to him, felt like a success. Sure there was conflict after he left, but from his perspective at his death, his whole family is finally getting along. Tragically, his final words were delivered to exactly the wrong person to hear them and will inevitably spark a brutal war, but we guess nobody’s perfect.

Let’s hope Paddy Considine sees some awards season recognition next year.