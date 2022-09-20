‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ cast break down the ending of season 2

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga’s season 2 finale.



Fans of the show Fate: The Winx Saga were left reeling after an exciting conclusion to season two that saw Bloom and her friends in the Winx Suite forced to deal with a cost that only Bloom could pay. Now cast members are opening up about what happened.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Princess Stella, played by Hannah van der Westhuyzen, said Stella has a brand new purpose, even though her circumstances have changed. This starts with putting flowers on the graves of Beatrix’s sisters, who perished in Aster Dell.

“She’s in her flop era, isn’t she? I think she’s [got a] newfound… probably rage and desire for retribution. I think it’s that thing of being, for the first time, really driven by love – she’s not doing things for herself. She’s like, ‘I want to do things for other people and make the world a better place’ which is an incredible place for her to have landed in considering how self-obsessed she was in season one episode one!”

Eliot Salt (Terra), who finished the season in a pretty good position considering where everyone else ended up, said they didn’t want the good position to get to Terra’s head.

“Terra really has come out on top! She obviously is going to be having a really difficult time because their friendship group is potentially irrevocably changed and there’s a whole lot of darkness happening. So I think that will bring them all together, and I think Terra is maybe in that zone when you’ve just found out new stuff about yourself and you’ve got new romance and you’ve suddenly come into yourself and you’re like, ‘everything is going to be fine from now on.’ I think she’s going to realize fairly swiftly that the credits haven’t rolled yet.”

Actress Elisha Applebaum, who plays Musa, said that having her powers back means she has to deal with the invasion of other people’s feelings.

“I think Musa needs to find peace in her powers. I think that’s necessary for her, just so that it comes full circle and she’s been able to have this journey of understanding herself and the world around her really. I just want to see her help, want to see her help everyone. Finally.”

And finally Paulina Chåvez, who plays Flora, said it was tough being physically scarred after basically sacrificing herself during battle. She’s now dealing with the pain of those encounters.

“I think for me, we end the series with her kind of hurt by everything with the scrapers. So I feel like there’s gonna be some healing – internal healing, physical healing – that needs to happen there.”

There’s no word yet on whether Fate: The Winx Saga is coming back for a third season, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything. The past two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.