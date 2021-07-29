Felicity Jones’ New Romance Film Is A Netflix Sensation

Netflix’s new romantic drama The Last Letter from Your Lover is a breakout hit in both the U.S. and around the globe

FlixPatrol reports The Last Letter from Your Lover was the third most popular film on Netflix worldwide this week and the second most popular in the U.S.

The film released on July 23 in the U.S. and will roll out to other markets over the next week. Despite the limited release, FlixPatrol ranked the film as the fifth most popular movie worldwide on Netflix the day after its release. It quickly reached the number three spot, where it has remained since Monday.

Based on Jojo Moyes’ 2012 novel of the same name, the romance film stars British actress Felicity Jones as a reporter that uncovers the epistolary remains of a love that mirrors her own life.

In the U.S., The Last Letter from Your Lover surpasses the entirety of the Twilight saga. Recently added to the streaming platform, the films rank number three to seven on FlixPatrol’s US charts. Blood Red Sky, Peter Thorwarth’s vampiric horror film, holds the global and domestic top spot of the week.

FlixPatrol launched in April 2019. The site filters publicly available data on streaming services’ trending series and regional popularity, then synthesizes data into an in-house algorithm to rank popular services’ best-performing TVs and movies, Fast Company reports.