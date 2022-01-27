Acclaimed horror director and showrunner Mike Flanagan has begun filming on his latest project for Netflix, House of Usher. Flanagan, the creative force behind the steaming giant’s hit supernatural titles, The Haunting and Midnight Mass will helm the new series based on multiple works by the father of the American horror short story, Edgar Allan Poe including his macabre short story masterpiece, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Actress Kate Siegel, Flanagan’s wife, and frequent artistic collaborator tweeted a picture from the set on Wednesday, revealing that the shooting is underway. According to Production Weekly, filming will take place over four months, ending on May 25, 2022.

Every new journey begins with a single step. pic.twitter.com/tcl1yuwaMF — Kate Siegel (@k8siegel) January 26, 2022

In addition to Siegel, the House of Usher cast includes a host of notable horror genre alums, including Dracula‘s Frank Langella, Doctor Sleep co-star Carl Lumbly, Scream 4′s Mary McDonnell, and Gerald’s Game‘s Carla Gugino. Gugino will join several other actors who have worked with Flanagan in the past including Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Robert Longstreet, and Zach Gilford who all contributed to Flanagan’s last project, Midnight Mass.

Additional cast members include Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, Paola Núñez, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Igby Rigney, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, and Robert Longstreet.

House of Usher marks Flanagan’s fifth collaboration with Netflix under an overall deal with Intrepid Pictures including the three seasons of anthology title The Haunting as well as Midnight Mass. A sixth project, The Midnight Club is in the works.

The Haunting and Midnight Mass are both available for streaming on Netflix. No release date for House of Usher has been set.