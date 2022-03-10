The final season of Better Call Saul is upon us, will be split into two parts just like the end of Breaking Bad, and this show isn’t ending happily ever after, either. AMC dropped a full trailer giving us a further look at Bob Odenkirk’s last star turn as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

The trailer gives us a look at the first half of the final episodes, which will premiere on April 18. The second half will come in July.

In about two minutes, Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman tells wife Kim Wexler McGill (Rhea Seehorn) not to worry if they are being followed by the authorities or unsavory elements as this is good in his view.

“You know what they say, ‘the wicked flee when no man pursueth,'” says Goodman, becoming a bad man before our eyes.

Elsewhere we are treated to footage of cartel member Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) continuing to flee after organizing a failed hit on Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), which ended with him alive and his family dead. Varga hides in a car with two pistols, submerges himself in what appears to be a septic tank, and Kim ends up asking someone if they are building a case against her husband while rival lawyer Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) says he is warming up.

Though this will excite fans, but don’t get too comfortable. Indeed, Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut character closes the footage with a warning, “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

Better Call Saul is available to stream on Netflix and AMC Plus if you need to get caught up before the conclusion.