Finale ‘Hawkeye’ poster gets the whole gang together

The Disney Plus exclusives set in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars have followed the very strict template of releasing a brand new character poster after each week’s episode, before unveiling a one-sheet that brings all of the major players together.

It’s an approach that Hawkeye has adhered to rigidly, and there could always be one more to go depending on how heavily a certain kingpin of crime factors into tomorrow’s finale.

Before that, though, Marvel have revealed the final poster for Kate Bishop and Clint Barton’s festive romp through the bowels of New York City’s seedier side, bringing together everyone fans have come to know and love over the last few weeks. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is sporting the look we’ll be seeing from her tomorrow, but everyone else is clad in their standard leather, spandex or tracksuits.

There are plenty of pieces still on the board to be shuffled around by the time the sixth and final episode of Hawkeye draws to a close, not least of all the setup for Alaqua Cox’s spinoff series Echo, and how Kingpin fits into it now that we know he was behind the death of Maya Lopez’s father, just as he was in the comic books. Either way, we can’t wait to see how it all pans out in the end.