‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘WALL-E’ director wrote an episode of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

There’s no denying that Andrew Stanton is one of the most accomplished and important figures in modern animation, with the director winning an Academy Award for both Finding Nemo and WALL-E, while his contributions to Pixar in general have yielded a consistent string of beloved movies.

Unfortunately, his first (and so far only) detour into the live-action realm ended in absolute disaster, with John Carter going down in the history books as one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, even if the sprawling sci-fi epic is nowhere near deserving of such an unwanted and ignominious status.

George Lucas was heavily indebted to and inspired by Edgar Rice Burroughs’ intergalactic hero when he was creating Star Wars almost half a century ago, so it’s somewhat fitting that the Writers Guild of America West‘s website has revealed Stanton as a co-writer on the fifth episode of Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Stanton is credited alongside lead scribe Joby Harold, and based on how the small screen shows set in a galaxy far, far away have panned out so far, we can expect the penultimate installment of Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited return to be packed to the brim with action-packed set pieces as the story gears up to draw to a close.

While Deborah Chow is directing the entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it certainly isn’t the worst idea in the world to consider giving Stanton a shot behind the camera on one of the many upcoming projects heading to Disney Plus, with John Carter marking an impressive audition tape of sorts.