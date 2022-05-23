The heart-stopping fourth season of Netflix’s fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix at the end of this week, and seeing as it’s already been confirmed that the new season will serve as the penultimate for the sci-fi series, the opportunity for a spin-off is on the table. Diehard fans have been speculating about a spin-off ever since it was announced that season five would be the last for Stranger Things, and the Duffer Brothers are providing some insight into the idea.

As per Variety, the creators of the streaming mega-hit have revealed that star Finn Wolfhard, who portrays fan-favorite Mike Wheeler, is the only one who knows the juicy details about the planned spin-off.

We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!

The discussion of a Stranger Things spin-off continues to heat up as we count down the days until the fourth season’s long-awaited premiere. It’s quite fitting that Finn possesses knowledge of the details surrounding the potential spin-off, seeing as the 19-year-old actor has already hyped up the dialed-up darkness in the newest season.

Don’t miss Stranger Things season four when it arrives on Netflix this Friday, May 27.