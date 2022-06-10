Fiona Dourif promises that ‘Chucky 2’ will be ‘fun’ and ‘scary’

Don Mancini’s Chucky television series got off to an explosive start back in October. Running from Oct. 12 to Nov. 30, Chucky released eight episodes weekly on Syfy and the USA Network. In Nov. 2021, before the dust had settled on the finale, “An Affair to Dismember,” Chucky was renewed for another season.

Preceded by Cult of Chucky, Mancini’s eight-part outing picks up four years later in Hackensack, New Jersey, where a 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zachary Arthur) finds a Good Guy doll at a yard sale and brings it home. He soon discovers that the doll is possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray, otherwise known as Chucky. When a series of strange events involving the doll starts to occur, Jake becomes the prime suspect in a shocking wave of horrific murders. In addition, Chucky welcomes back long-time regulars Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), as well as the original voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif. Speaking of Fiona Dourif, the 40-year-old actress has teased some exciting prospects for Chucky 2, which has been announced to arrive in Fall 2022.

When we last left Chucky, the murderous doll had assembled an army of 72 Good Guy dolls to carry out Chucky’s plan to establish complete and total dominion. Junior Wheeler, Jake’s cousin who has since murdered his own father and joined Chucky’s cult, tragically dies amidst the final battle at Town Hall during the annual screening of Frankenstein, wherein Chucky had killed several guests prior. Meanwhile, Jake and his classmates — Devon and Lexy — take out multiple Chucky look-a-likes, and Andy hijacks the truck containing the Chucky army but is taken hostage by the Tiffany doll. The following day, it is revealed that Human Tiffany had kidnapped Nica Pierce and severed her limbs to prevent her from escaping or causing harm, should Chucky’s soul take over her body again.

So, it goes without saying that Chucky was flat-out bonkers. Fans were all abuzz to see Vincent, Tilly, and the father-daughter Dourif duo reprise their roles in Mancini’s fast-growing multiverse. Recently, it was announced that Chucky 2 had commenced filming, which was later confirmed by posts from Mancini and Tilly, the latter of which has frequently been active on social media and possibly shared one too many details regarding the second season. Now, after Tilly’s trailer tours and behind-the-scenes shenanigans, Fiona Dourif has vaguely teased the content for Chucky 2, which she has promised to be “fun” and “scary.” Check out the full video below.

Referencing her character’s current predicament, wherein Nica no longer has arms or legs, Dourif jokingly said, “I wanna wave “hello” and “hi” while I still have my hands,” before closing out by saying, “See you guys soon” in an eerie sing-song tone. Already, Chucky 2 seems to be more intense than its opening season, but Chucky fans and horror fans alike are certain not to complain. In the future, be sure to keep an eye on Don Mancini’s Instagram page or check in with We Got This Covered for all the latest updates on Chucky 2, which returns to Syfy and the USA Network fall 2022.