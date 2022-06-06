Jennifer Tilly might have just spoiled a huge character return for ‘Chucky 2’

Aside from appearances in Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, Jennifer Tilly is known for portraying Samantha Cole in Liar Liar, Violet in Bound and for providing the voice of Celia Mae in Monsters Inc. Don Mancini’s Child’s Play franchise has been going strong since 1988, where Brad Dourif debuted as the voice of Chucky and Alex Vincent portrayed six-year-old Andy Barclay for the first time. It’s no secret that Tilly loves flaunting her latest projects on social media, especially Instagram, where she might have just spoiled the return of a fan-favorite Chucky character.

In 2021, Mancini revived and continued the multi-million dollar franchise with Syfy’s Chucky television series, which picks up where Cult of Chucky left off. Chucky premiered on October 12 with “Death by Misadventure,” then aired weekly on Syfy and the USA Network until it concluded its eight-part season with “An Affair to Dismember” on Nov. 30.

Eagle-eyed Redditors have shared a screenshot from Tilly’s video upload. In the short clip, Tilly takes her adoring fans on a tour around her makeup trailer; she converses with the makeup artists, shows off the environment and teases Chucky 2, which is currently filming. However, in the background of the seemingly innocent video, fans have noticed several references pinned to a mirror. These headshots and clippings seem to represent Glen/Glenda, the offspring of Chucky and Tiffany and an important character for Seed of Chucky and beyond.

After Chucky 2 was announced, fans began speculating and sharing theories as to where the series might go from here. In fact, We Got This Covered has its own predictions, which just goes to show that everyone is all abuzz in anticipation of the second season. Perhaps one of the biggest presumptions made by Chucky fans is that Glen/Glenda will return in Chucky 2 — a theory that Jennifer Tilly may have subtly confirmed. If it happens to be true, Mancini certainly seems to be using cultural sensation and rock-pop influencer David Bowie as a visual aid for how Glen/Glenda will look several years after the events of Seed of Chucky.

Whether it was intentional or not, we’re grateful to Tilly for this sneak-peek at Chucky 2; let’s just hope she doesn’t get in trouble for potential spoilers. We’ll see for ourselves if Glen/Glena returns when Chucky 2 premieres this fall.