‘Fionna and Cake’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is making a comeback on Max! That’s right! The fearless Fionna and her trusty sidekick, Cake, will be navigating through some new territory in season 2. Remarkably, season 1 managed to round out the story for a bittersweet end. However, this didn’t stop the clamoring for a second season, which was backed by a solid critical and commercial reception. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming second season.

Season 1’s reception

Season 1 of Fionna and Cake was praised for its mature take on the Adventure Time narrative, effectively showing it had evolved along with its audience. Across the 10-episode series, viewers accompany the trio of Simon (the former Ice King), Fionna, and Cake on a quest to restore magic to their world. Still, at its core, the show is a beautiful exploration of themes of self-discovery, woven intricately throughout the narrative. Moreover, much like Adventure Time, Fionna and Cake transports audiences to fresh multiverses, delivering rich layers of charm, fun, and heart-filled stories. That’s why the anticipation for where the journey goes next is palpable.

When is the new season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake coming?

There is currently no known official premiere date for Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. However, considering the timeline of the first season, which took two years to debut after its announcement, a reasonable estimate would place the Season 2 premiere in the early to mid-2025 period. Luckily the show had a satisfying finale for most fans who were willing to bid Fionna and Cake a partial goodbye, until the announcement of a second season.

The cast

Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan will reprise their roles as Fionna Cake, alongside Tom Kenny as Simon Petrikov, Donald Glover as Marshall Lee, Andrew Rannells as Gary Prince, Sean Rohani as Prismo, and Kayleigh McKee as the Scarab. Fans also lauded the return of cherished characters from the original Adventure Time, including: Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), and of course, Finn (Jeremy Shada), and Jake the dog (John DiMaggio). It’s expected that all the characters will return for season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

What to expect from season 2?

Season 1 wrapped up with Fionna and Cake all geared up and ready for more adventures. However, Fionna was plunged into an identity crisis after Scarab disclosed to her that her home universe was basically “an abomination.” Therefore, it looks like season 2 is going to be all about Fionna coming to terms with this bombshell, and the changes that result from it.

There were also a number of loose ends from season 1, such as the missing identity of the “big boss” behind Prismo. In classic Adventure Time fashion, fans have begun buzzing with theories. Nonetheless, perhaps the only agreement with all these theories is that the mystery character is going to be a game-changer for Fionna and Cake season 2. There is also the obviously consequential decision by some of Fionna and Cake’s companions to remain in Fionna-world. This was implied when Scarab’s investigation hinted that the universe could still be in hot water.

There will also be a few changes behind the scenes. It has long been revealed that Fionna and Cake’s executive producers Fred Seibert and Sam Register would be joined by Adam Muto as both showrunner and producer for the new season. However, production of the Max Original willl still be done in collaboration with Cartoon Network, as it was before.