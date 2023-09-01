Where does ‘Fionna and Cake’ fit in the ‘Adventure Time’ timeline?

Fans of the beloved Cartoon Network series Adventure Time can rejoice in the fact that the thought-provoking and hilarious fantasy series has come back in the forming of the streaming exclusive miniseries Fionna and Cake. But for those who haven’t watched the show in a few years, it’s worth asking: When does this Max original revival take place in the overall timeline?

You would be forgiven for not immediately knowing when exactly Fionna and Cake takes place, because not only is the show known for the way it evolves characters over time, this new adventure is touted as “a multiverse-hopping journey of self discovery,” according to its synopsis. The show will juggle a variety of topics from the mundane to the fantastical, such as the struggle of affording vet care for Fionna’s beloved pet Cake, the former Ice King Simon Petrikov dealing with the repercussions of becoming human in a magical world, and the entire gang facing a dangerous new threat throughout the course of the series.

When does Fionna and Cake take place?

What started as a story-within-a-story, Fionna and Cake brings to fruition the gender-swapped alternate reality that was previously only relegated to existing in the minds of other characters in the main Adventure Time series. Does that mean this show takes place in tandem with the mainline series? Not quite.

While you could argue Fionna and Cake takes place in a parallel universe to Adventure Time, the former actually does have a concrete placement in the timeline of the original show, which we can tell thanks to a few tell-tale signs that we know about it so far. For instance, the trailer featured an aged Finn with a beard, with Fionna and Cake set up as strangers from an exotic place. This all adds up to Fionna and Cake taking place quite following the events of the Adventure Time, as Collider pointed out.

We are certain more details about what has happened between Adventure Time and Fionna and Cake will surface when more episodes drop on Max each Thursday. For now, you can enjoy the first two episodes of the 10-part series on the streaming service.