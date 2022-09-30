‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ first trailer promises a star-studded spooktacular

Gothic horror hero Guillermo Del Toro is set to unleash some more nightmare fuel this spooky season with the arrival of his long-awaited anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, which comes from both the Oscar-winning director and a host of his horror filmmaking friends. Not to mention starring a never-ending procession of familiar faces in the cast. Get your first taste of what Netflix is hyping up as the “horror event of the season” via the trailer above.

As you would expect from having his name in the title, del Toro — most known for the likes of Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, and the Hellboy movies — will host the series, with the trailer teasing that he’ll be doing his best impression of Alfred Hitchcock for the gig. “Picture your mind as a cabinet,” he intones at the trailer’s beginning, “where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you opened that cabinet for the world to see?” Looks like we’re about to find out.

As the trailer promises, this first season of the anthology will consist of eight episodes. These are “The Autopsy” from David Prior, “Dreams of the Witch House”, as based on a H.P. Lovecraft story, “Graveyard Rats” from Vincent Natali, “Lot 36” from Guillermo Navarro, Jennifer Kent’s “The Murmuring,” Ana Lily Amirpour’s “The Outpouring,” second Lovecraft adaptation “Pickman’s Model,” and “The Viewing” from Panos Cosmatos with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

The A-list cast featured throughout includes the likes of Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson, Kate Miccuci, Martin Starr, Crispin Clover, Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, and an unrecognizable Dan Stevens. Going by our brief glimpses at these eight tales of terror, various different flavors of horror will be on display in the eponymous cabinet, although each one promises to terrify in its own distinct way. Don’t miss what Guillermo del Toro has cooked up for us when Cabinet of Curiosities opens its doors on Netflix this Oct. 25.