First Images From Love & Death Reveal Elizabeth Olsen’s Future Axe Murderer

The last time Elizabeth Olsen headlined a limited series on streaming, it would be fair to say the results were pretty spectacular. Fans and critics lauded the actress for her performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, which ultimately landed her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Olsen is heading back to the small screen, but the circumstances are much different. This time, she’ll be leading HBO Max’s Love & Death, a true crime murder mystery that comes packing plenty of big name talent on either side of the camera.

Executive produced by Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo David E. Kelly and Nicole Kidman, with Kelly writing the scripts, Homeland veteran Lesli Linka Glatter helms the project inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, focusing on the murder of Betty Gore by Candy Montgomery.

Olsen plays Montgomery in the series, and you can check out the first look at the MCU star as the mild-mannered future axe murderer below, via Deadline.

Lily Rabe stars as Gore, with Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Elizabeth Marvel and Tom Pelphrey among the supporting cast. Audiences have proven they can’t get enough of true crime, so Love & Death is one to keep on your radar ahead of its HBO Max premiere in 2022.