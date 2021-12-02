First images revealed from Amazon’s ‘Jack Reacher’ series

Christopher McQuarrie’s Jack Reacher was a satisfyingly old-school action thriller, one that saw Tom Cruise play a fairly grounded character that didn’t have much interest in saving the world. He was rough, ready, and happy to get his hands dirty, but fans of the source material could never reconcile themselves with how short he was.

In the literary series, the hulking military investigator is almost an entire foot taller than the diminutive Mission: Impossible star and built like a brick sh*thouse, so Amazon is going back to the drawing board with upcoming series Reacher, which is coming to streaming in February 2022.

As you can see in the first images revealed by Entertainment Weekly, Titans star Alan Ritchson is a much more suitable fit for the character, in what’s got all the potential to be a hard-hitting and pulse-pounding action drama.

Get your first look at Alan Ritchson in 'Reacher,' which author Lee Child calls a 'perfect' adaptation. https://t.co/hIVkkZU3VC — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 2, 2021

In most instances, it would be a bold decision to reboot a movie franchise that boasted Tom Cruise in the lead role, but a more accurate interpretation of the title hero is something fans and creator Child have been crying out to see since the first adaptation was announced a decade ago. Reacher is set to deliver it in spades, so let’s hope that Ritchson has the acting chops to back up his physicality.