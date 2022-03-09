First look at Ewan McGregor’s return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ revealed

Hello there! At long last, our first look at Ewan McGregor’s return in Obi-Wan Kenobi has been revealed, thanks to this newly unveiled Entertainment Weekly cover. Last seen on our screens in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, the Star Wars prequel trilogy star’s comeback to the galaxy far, far away has been a long time coming. A spinoff for the legendary Jedi Master was in development in some form for years before it finally materialized into a limited event series, which is just two months’ away for hitting screens.

And with Obi-Wan’s return imminent, this new EW cover showcases McGregor back in character for the first time. The cover depicts the Scottish actor looking like no time has passed since the prequels, once again rocking Kenobi’s wavy locks and beard and dressed in his Jedi robes while armed with a lightsaber. “A Jedi Master returns to @EW. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as [Obi-Wan Kenobi],” wrote the show’s official Twitter as it shared the cover. “The limited series starts streaming May 25 on [Disney Plus].”

As the cover reminds us, Obi-Wan Kenobi will deliver “the rematch of the century” as Kenobi faces off once more with his former Padawan, Anakin Skywalker, as Hayden Christensen is also reprising his role as Darth Vader. This appears to confirm that Christensen will be playing the Sith Lord in the present and not just in flashbacks to his pre-sizzled-skin days.

McGregor and Christensen aren’t the only Star Wars veterans featured in the series, as Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back, too, reprising Luke’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, respectively. The A-list cast is bulked out by the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, and Sung Kang. Joby Harold serves as showrunner, with Deborah Chow directing all six episodes of the event series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25 on Disney Plus. Keep an eye out for the teaser trailer that’s due to drop later today.