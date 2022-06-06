First look at Harfoots in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere later this year, with a second season expected to begin filming around the same time.

Despite not being directly related to previous Tolkien properties such as The Lord of the Rings film series or The Hobbit, the series is set to grapple with the mythology of Middle-earth, and unravel stories that have taken place thousands of years before the ones we’ve come to know and love.

But, given the setting of Middle-earth’s Second Age, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were tasked with writing for a setting without the aid of one of the world’s staple species; the Hobbits, who have yet to be introduced to the world. Enter the Harfoots, the Hobbit equivalent of our own simian ancestors, who still have a few thousand years before they can indulge in the more modern luxuries offered by the Shire. They’re larger, tougher, and possess a unique vocabulary.

In an interview with Empire, Lenny Henry, who plays the elder Harfoot Sadoc Burrows in the show, explained the culture of the Harfoot, and how their way of life and place in the world will tie into the series.

We’re a nomadic tribe, moving with the weather and the fertility of the crops. We have big caravans on wooden wheels and we’re very good at hiding things, because humans are much bigger than us and bring trouble. We’re the traditional Tolkien little guy. Traditionally, the little people in this world provide comedy but also get to be incredibly brave. You’re going to see us run the full gamut of emotions and actions in this adventure.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.