First look at ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 4 teases an unexpected wedding and a brand new heartthrob for Devi

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever.

One month after its season three premiere, Never Have I Ever fans are receiving their first look at the comedy’s fourth and final season.

The behind-the-scenes teaser was unveiled during Netflix’s global fan event Tudum, which found stars from the streamer’s many movies and shows coming together to share exciting updates, announcements, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays protagonist Devi Vishwakumar on Never Have I Ever, was joined by costars Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet on the set of season four, where a surprising casting announcement was made.

While Lewison teased that his character Ben becomes a bit of a stud over the summer, Barnet revealed that even though his character Paxton graduated from high school at the end of season three, that won’t stop him from appearing in season four. Ramakrishnan, meanwhile, made it clear that Devi “has her work cut out for her” in season four, especially with a brand new heartthrob heading to Sherman Oaks high. Who is this heartthrob? Love, Victor‘s Michael Cimino, who might turn Devi’s ongoing love triangle into more of a rectangle.

The brainchild of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has gone on to amass millions of fans around the world. According to Variety, only three days after the third season was released, the show had already been watched for over 55 million hours, coming in at second place on Netflix’s Top 10 after Nail Gaiman’s The Sandman. Inspired by Kaling’s own childhood, the dramedy has been hailed for its representation of South Asian characters and wickedly talented cast, which also includes Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and Poorna Jagannathan

Season three of Never Have I Ever found Devi starting a new relationship with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) while juggling junior year of high school, the prospect of spending senior year at a different school, and her ongoing attempt to come to terms with her father’s death. The finale of the season, which hinted that Devi was finally about to have her first actual “boink” ⏤ and not with Paxton ⏤ left viewers hungry for more. From the sound of it, season four is going to bring Devi some fresh curveballs and, with any luck, some necessary closure.

Did Devi actually experience her first sexual encounter? Who will she ultimately end up with? Who’s getting married? We’ll find out when season four premieres in 2023. Until then, you can catch the first three seasons of Never Have I Ever right now on Netflix.